Well, here we are. It’s Christmas Eve. It’s hard to believe we’ve made it through this year. I know for me it’s been very hard to get into the Christmas spirit. I’ve even tried putting my tree up before Thanksgiving. It helped a little.
Needless to say, I’ve been feeling “Grinchy” but decided I would go ahead and watch the Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Live Holiday Concert on CBS this past week.
If you’ve ever read any of my articles you know how much of a fan of Garth that I am. However, the queen of country music, Trisha Yearwood is where the “little girl” in me comes out.
I remember being around the age of twelve or thirteen when Trisha came to the Malone Fair. Of course I “had to go.” I sat in awe of Ms. Yearwood and my dreams of becoming a big time country music artist began that very moment.
During a break in her set, I moseyed my way down to her merchandise booth where I bought my very first cassette tape...with my own money. THAT was a big deal. I also bought a bandana with Trisha’s face on it that I tacked to the wall in my room.
Fast forward to twenty years later. I was in Nashville attending a small “showcase” for a new artist with Davis Preston, one of the artist reps for Broadcast Music Incorporated.
We sat down at a table in the very quaint Nashville music venue, “The Sutler,” and ordered drinks. Just about that time David looked over and said, “Oh look, Trisha Yearwood is here.”
I about died.
I tried to compose myself in front of David so that he didn’t think I was a complete fool. It’s not very “cool” in Nashville to germ the music artists.
When the showcase was over and people were filing out the door, I had finally built up the courage to tell David how much Trisha had influenced me. I even went to Belmont University and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Business because well, Trisha had done the same thing and I had read it in her book.
David said, “Wow, that’s amazing. Wanna meet her?” You could have picked me up off the floor. He grabbed my hand as he walked up to Trisha and gave her a big hug. After a little chitchat, he turned and said, “Hey, I wanna introduce you to a great friend and writer, Amanda Martin.”
The words suddenly just started pouring out of my mouth telling Trisha what an influence she had on my life, and how amazing I thought she was.
I had to tell her about seeing her in concert, and of course, that bandana. She very graciously with her sweet Georgia charm said, “Well, that’s very nice of you. Thanks for being a fan.” I remember it like it was yesterday.
Garth has recently put together a “Fundle” that you can purchase for $19.99. It includes his “Triple Live Album,” his new album “Fun,” and “Christmas Together-Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood.”
“Christmas Together” is exactly what you need to get in the spirit of Christmas. The couples’ voices melt beautifully together in each song. You can just FEEL the love they have for each other, and Christmas, as if they were sitting in the room with you.
Some of my personal traditional favorites on the album include, “Santa Baby,” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”
Garth and Trisha also turn on the comedic charm with songs such as “Ugly Christmas Sweater,” written about a guy who attends his company holiday party and falls in love with his beautiful co-worker in accounting who is wearing an ugly Christmas sweater.
Garth also shows the kid in him as he happily sings, “Feliz Navidad.”
The album rounds out with an emotional song called, “What I’m Thankful For” which will leave you in tears. Good tears.
As you gather around family during these holidays, pop in this CD, or download the album and enjoy.
“Christmas Together” gets 5 out of 5 High Peaks.
Happy Holidays!
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com.
