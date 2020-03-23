For me, the plant world has always been a place of solace during difficult times. Around our region, I see signs of life returning after a long winter. Nature keeps marching on despite the global health crisis.
Now that we are officially in the spring season, the days are longer, and growing season is around the corner. Our local vegetable farms continue to offer storage vegetables and leafy greens from their hoophouses, and farmers and gardeners alike are starting seeds to ensure a plentiful harvest this summer.
Despite empty supermarket shelves, there is no real shortage of food in our region. Due to restaurant and farmers market closures, many farms have an abundance of vegetables to sell now, and are becoming creative with their marketing strategies.
Some farms in our region are opting to make deliveries to drop-off locations and homes to ensure that our communities continue to have access to healthy, local food. Farms are making changes to their normal operating procedures, reducing the number of touches that each produce item receives. Workers pre-bag and box vegetables so that multiple customers are not coming into contact with food before it reaches your home.
Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm shares are for sale around our region now, allowing you to invest in your share of fresh produce all season long. If you have the financial means, now is a critical time of year to support your farming neighbors by investing in a CSA share as they are paying bills for seeds, fertilizers, tools, and supplies to start the season.
With many of us home-bound and worried by empty store shelves, keeping a garden this summer is one way for families to stay busy at home and connect with where their food comes from.
Starting seeds in a sunny window at home is a great educational activity for children. Tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, onions, leeks and many herbs and flowers can be started indoors now for planting at the end of May. Thankfully, spending time doing yard work and garden preparation are low risk activities for viral transmission.
During the World Wars, “victory gardens” were promoted in the U.S. to reduce the burden of wartime food shortages. It’s estimated that during World War II, the amount of fruits and vegetables produced in home gardens in the U.S. reached that of commercial production at its peak.
Although I firmly believe that we are not in danger of a food shortage here in the North Country, having a productive garden brings a sense of self accomplishment, assurance, independence and happiness during tough times.
I look forward to the summer when I can stop by a roadside stand for some fresh sweet corn or pick a fresh tomato from a plant at my house rather than wading through crowds in a busy supermarket.
To maintain social distancing guidance, the Cornell Cooperative Extension office in Plattsburgh is now closed to outside visitors until further notice. I am assisting growers with their vegetable production and food safety needs as best I can from home, answering phone calls and emails.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us while we are away from the office. Our commitment to delivering science-based information to the community still stands.
Be healthy, be safe and garden on!
Elisabeth Hodgdon is the regional vegetable specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension – Clinton County. Reach her at eh528@cornell.edu or 518-561-7450.
