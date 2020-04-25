Dear style & substance,
All I hear and talk about is exhaustingly of COVID 19. It is depressing and there doesn’t seem to be an end in clear sight. How do I change the dialogue to offer a little hope?
“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” ~Viktor Frankl
The challenge today is not only being sensitive to the concerns and seriousness of the pandemic, but to simultaneously grow and cultivate into action our own vibrancy and creativity. Not an easy task when we are bogged down by this dark cloud of uncertainty and struggle.
Begin to lift that veil by tuning into the dialogue of hope rather than despair. Do you engage in conversations with the same people about the same things or listen to the same sources of information? Regulating or adjusting that does not need to alienate or disrespect people but will inevitably shift your attitude by adding hopeful viewpoints and imaginative perspectives.
Part of change is the dreaming, vision and thought that precede the action. Making a plan will give direction and fire to your creativity and allow for more affirmative energy to flow. You can change the conversation by orienting toward the positive and become the voice you wish to hear.
An immense challenge in personal growth and change is self-imposed limitations; we may have an ongoing narrative that our intelligence is limited, that our creativity is restricted. These thoughts compromise our confidence and capability. Removing these barriers is possible through reorienting our expectations of some and opening possibilities for connecting with others in new ways.
This time has allowed us the luxury of peering inward; possibly addressing some thoughts, concerns and less than desirable qualities that we have been too busy to mull over, address and alter.
Often we discover our innermost emotions by journaling. One interesting way people are more deeply understanding themselves and connecting while the world has slowed, is writing and leaving letters to strangers around their own community. Through initiatives like Love Letters to Strangers and The World Needs More Love Letters anybody can write to anybody.
Like journaling, writing to a stranger removes preconceived ideas we hold about ourselves. Now is the time to offer a bit of hope to yourself and others. The whole idea is to start a meaningful conversation about what deeply interests us with the hope of engaging in ideas rather than complaints and despair.
As you evolve your thinking and attitude, be aware of the all or nothing approach to change, too much too soon rarely brings about the results we seek. Don’t throw away all your thoughts and opinions – reflect, take action, then step back and evaluate. Now you can take action but with more subtle modifications or adaptations.
Lasting change occurs when you can:
• Be flexible and listen to your inner dialogue.
• Be single minded to get change going; multi-tasking change can easily lead to failure.
• Participate rather than spectate!
• Be intrinsically motivated by adding something new without rewarding yourself; the act of doing it should be reward enough.
• Change because of what you see as valuable for yourself, not for what others might think. Change not because you are inadequate but because you want to improve an aspect and quality of your life
In “Love in the Time of Cholera,” Gabriel Garcia Marquez writes “it was a lone voice in the middle of the ocean, but it was heard at great depth and great distance.” Your voice can become that lone voice of comfort, intelligence, and reflection. Love and connection in the Time of Corona has given us the silver lining of time and quietude.
Should others frequently voice their negative opinions or you are regularly in situations that bring on discouragement, offer some positivity but also reduce those interactions, recognizing that you might resume at a later date. It is said that knowledge is half the battle, believing is half the battle, hustle is half the battle, setting boundaries is half the battle. Decide which two halves make your whole for change and personal growth.
