Dear style & substance,
I am finding myself wishing for some positive change for both my mind and body. How do I get started without doing just the usual restrictive measures I have taken in the past?
A yearn for change often happens in leaving the environmental stresses of the colder seasons behind and moving into the sunshine. ANY intentional change should include gradual positive shifts, allowing your body and mind to ease into these permanent new habits. Following and gaining energy is much like the cycles of our natural environment – the moon and sun can be our guides as we develop sustainable routines for wellness.
The moon cycles can be used for the longer term, repetitive nature of change.
New Moon (no moon); set your intention, Waxing Crescent; visualize your path, Half Moon; take action, Waxing Gibbous; focus, Full Moon; express your outcome, Waning Gibbous; revise what didn’t work, Half Moon; reflect on all you have accomplished and lastly Waning Crescent; release the energy and rest.
The sun cycles, the rising and setting, can serve as a guide for a daily practice of gaining and expending energy then moving into a phase of restoration. While the sun rises and sets each day, the seasons can be our yearly guide to change. Every season presents us with a time for deep growth or quiet solitude, a natural pattern of energy for growth, change, and renewal. Aligning your energy with the natural rhythms of a day, a month, and a season can help you set realistic and obtainable goals; sustainable change = healthier habits.
Energy shifts are also created by our positive and negative outlooks and interpretations. Is your outlook one of scarcity or abundance? With scarcity as a guide, you may feel heavy and burdened, perhaps focusing on what you DON’T have as opposed to what you CAN create. When we are in tough situations, states of health or relationship, our thoughts and words tend to be without hope, negative, and what can’t, won’t or doesn’t happen. This informs our whole body, to slow down, loose energy and inevitably attract those who are also feeling and speaking similarly. Eventually it repels those who are brought down by our negative mood and vibrations.
Contrary to this, is an attitude of abundance. Positive thoughts or interpretations create higher vibrations in our mind and body; giving us energy and vibrancy. What is the bright side? What might I hope for? How can I invest in those directions and thoughts? These inside directional changes bring our vibrations up and get our body moving to feel the buoyancy and agility of this bright energy. Clarity and creativity come with these positive shifts in vibration.
Our reality is colored by our vibration and belief systems. The experiences we have in the world with other people are dictated by the energy we bring. ~Alan Hutchinson
The body is made up of trillions of cells, the higher they vibrate, the healthier we are. Negative feelings or dis-ease in the body causes our cells to vibrate more slowly, whereas love, movement, laughter and compassion cause them to vibrate at a higher frequency, adding to our well-being.
Adding some color as we move to a place of abundant thinking can boost our energy as we undertake a unique and personal journey. Color can boost any thought or action: red can be a grounding color for harnessing power, orange powers creativity and freedom to explore, yellow provides optimistic thought and gives us strength to achieve, surrounding ourselves with green can reconnect us with nature and growth, blue calms the senses and calls forward our truth, purple hues lift us higher in joining our purpose and spirit through our daily actions and intentions.
Color is a power which directly influences the soul. ~Wassily Kandinsky
In developing self-change, what works for others, may not work for you. As the driver of your life, you choose your own unique movements toward health and wellness. Move your concern from what the scale tells you to what your energy level declares. Move your image of outer beauty toward your inner glow as you align with new ways to define yourself. Move your heart to a place of strength and tenderness, including yourself.
The universe is asking. Show me your vibration, I will show you miracles. ~Unknown
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
