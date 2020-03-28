Dear style & substance,
How do we survive in this scary, changing and uncertain time?
We’d like to begin with expressing our deepest gratitude to the sacrificing and hardworking staff of the Press Republican during this time.
Our collective emotions in the last few weeks are undoubtedly fear and uncertainty, leaving us feeling scattered and unfocused, inconvenienced to devastated. As soon as we get our feet underneath us and figure out a plan to tentatively move forward, something shifts or changes and we are back in this cycle of doubt and insecurity. We are all trying to think beyond ourselves in this unchartered global event.
Fear is complicated; in low doses, it is healthy and informs or warns us but as it increases, it can become paralyzing. Our aim through this tough time should be to acknowledge our new emotional experiences, but work to healthfully alter our instinctual paths and adopt some new coping strategies.
Our emotions have vibrational frequencies, the more positive the emotion we are experiencing, the more we internally ‘vibrate’ and the better we feel energetically. Negative emotions gravely diminsh our ability to operate confidently and sensibly while positive emotions expand our mind and body, providing us with compassion and strength. We can use our inside optimism to create a more positive outlook or we can draw on new positive actions to create that change within.
Make surviving your immediate goal with thriving as your end goal. Here are some survival tips that could amount to some excellent new habits for you, your family, our community and the world.
Acknowledge worries and concerns; sort them into the reality and the what if….so you know with what you are truly dealing. Plan for small increments of time that you can emotionally and physically manage. Today to two weeks are manageable, while 2 months and through the summer are not.
Limit your news intake to morning and night. Do not automatically believe what comes to you in text or word of mouth. Be responsible to yourself and others by fact checking before you pass it on.
Create a rhythm and routine for your days; giving structure with breaks and adding new healthful habits in small doses. This is not a time to be all or nothing, gentle guidance and acceptance are key.
Choose and make a commitment to a new attitude. Stop yourself if negativity and complaining are winning.
Create new social rules at home. See what can be improved for better communication, interaction and support; be funny, be kind, take breaks from each other rather than using harsh words.
Recognize, learn, and perhaps take on each other’s roles; celebrate, admire and support each other in the realization of how much your loved ones take on.
Get outside; realize that nature is still on time in its unchanged spring beauty! Celebrate the fact that we are reducing our carbon footprint considerably by working and schooling from home.
Show appreciation to everyone who is struggling and working hard to juggle their new and stressful roles in this event.
Stay in touch; reach out to people you may not necessarily speak to regularly. Be a connection, don’t wait for someone to reach out to you.
There are many religious and spiritual traditions to help guides us through the following days. A passage from the Bible,
“… he leads me beside quiet waters, he restores my soul.”
(David; Psalm 23:1-3)
can serve as a soft daily mantra. If this does not ring true to you, choose a calming and reassuring thought to guide your heart and your actions. Your energy, your response to this time, can be the constant in this time of change.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
