An opioid crisis leads Texas Ranger Caitlin Strong into a dangerous fray in Jon Land’s exceptional 11th novel, “Strong from the Heart.”
Child kidnapping.
Drug wars. Backstabbing world of politics.
Land weaves together these timely issues as he builds sustainable tension in each chapter, putting his multi-dimensional characters in immediate peril. Skillful plotting, sharp writing and brief chapters keep the story moving at a brisk pace. Shifting points of view and locales and delving into the often times dark mind of each of his characters, Land offers his readers a glimpse into a crueler, more violent side of humanity.
The world of politics and drug companies play heavily into the plot as well, and when the drug crisis hits close to home for Caitlin Strong, she is determined to hold the criminals responsible and make them pay.
Strong must deal with the opioid epidemic and child kidnapping, but when both plots fuse, her travels take her to the world of crooked politicians and drug companies, and she discovers that her problems are just beginning.
Snappy one-liners, plausible dialogue, and lots of nonstop action, Land delivers another riveting, believable thriller.
“The Dead Girls Club”
Damien Angelica Walters’ disappointing debut novel, “The Dead Girls Club,” is neither spooky nor disturbing.
Legend has it that if you say her name she will appear, “Red Lady, Red Lady, Red, Lady,” but the strange obsession leads four friends down an uncertain and unsatisfying path. One night, thirty years ago, one of the girls from The Dead Girls Club is murdered in cold blood.
Nobody knows what really happened. Readers will find it a slog to get to the resolution.
Told from the point of view of the ringleader of the group, Heather Cole exchanges a macabre tale of the night her best friend Becca was killed by what many people believe was the work of the Red Lady. But everyone knows that the Red Lady did not exist and is only a myth, everyone except Becca.
Thirty years later, after that fateful incident, Heather has never spoken to anyone about that night. She has kept it a secret until now. But a new discovery has been unearthed: Heather receives a necklace in the mail, an article of jewelry that has been missing since the night Becca died, a piece of the puzzle that adds uncertainty and tension to the story. Someone knows what happened the night Becca died. Whoever is stalking Heather is willing to spill her secret from thirty years ago.
The story would have been more effective if it were told from all four female friends’ points of view, instead of only Heather. Stilted dialogue, wayward plotting and unsympathetic characters mar this forgettable effort.
“The Neighbour”
A taut, twisty thriller, Fiona Cummins’ “The Neighbour,” promises to steal your sleep as you read well into the early hours.
A house has been sold in the quiet, quaint cul-de-sac neighbourhood of The Avenue. At the start of the novel, the Lockwood family, Garrick and Olivia and their two children, are moving in amid an uncharacteristic media circus.
Disturbing news of five murdered victims headline the latest TV and newspaper outlets. The community is on edge, but everybody is hoping that the case will be solved and that the local police will apprehend the person or persons responsible for the crimes. Dark, troubling secrets hide behind every curtain, and in plain sight, but it is up to the reader to determine who is lying and who is telling the truth. Everybody has a motive, and Cummins does an excellent job fleshing out her long list of believable, flawed characters—and there is a long list of suspects to decipher.
Cummins’ writes with sharp wit, but it is the skillfully devised cliffhangers at the end of each chapter that keeps the pace lively and propulsive. It is an unsettling, atmospheric and psychological suburban whodunit.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www. facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso.
