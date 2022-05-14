On Wednesday, we shared some tips for staying safe when getting in the water to cool off this summer.
That column caught the eye of Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, who offered a few more tips that came to his mind.
One of the biggest points that Day raised was the fact that although springtime temperatures are rising, water temperatures can still be frigid.
The water temperature for Lake Champlain was a chilly 43 degrees when Day checked on Wednesday.
With water temperatures like that, Day said, “death can occur as early as an hour.”
“So even with a life jacket on an 80-degree day in May, if you have an issue and are unable to self-rescue or are not located/found, the day could end badly,” he warned.
Day noted that every year brought “close calls” for people who headed out on the water early in the season.
The spring weather might be warm and you might be wearing a life jacket, but it can still be risky if you find yourself falling into the water.
“I have personally pulled people from icy cold springtime lake waters that were very close to not making it,” he said.
Along with Day’s advice, here are a few more tips from the American Red Cross that are always good to repeat:
• Enter the water feet first for your safety and always enter unknown or shallow water cautiously.
• Dive only in water clearly marked as safe for diving, at least 9 feet deep with no underwater obstacles.
• Swim sober.
• Supervise others sober and without distractions, such as reading or talking on or using a cell phone.
• Swim with a buddy.
• Ensure every member of your family learns to swim so they at least achieve skills of water competency: able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance then get out of the water safely.
And Day couldn’t help but get in one last extra tip on the statewide burn ban.
Though the ban officially lifts this weekend, Day noted that “with warm sunny days, unless we get some rain, there is a potential for fires to spread if people start burning when the ban is lifted.”
So whether with water or fire, we hope the North Country can stay safe this spring.
