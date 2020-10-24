We've lost an awful lot in the way of social and cultural events and interactions during the coronavirus pandemic. Let's let the kids have their Halloween.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already said he won't ban trick-or-treating, leaving that decision up to parents. We think they are just the right people to make that decision.
We have learned, since the beginning of the pandemic, that COVID-19 isn't as transferrable on surfaces as originally thought. The main mode of transmission is aerosol droplets passing between humans, hence the emphasis on mask wearing and distancing.
There is nothing inherent in trick-or-treating that makes it any riskier than other outdoor activities. Children are clothed in costumes and masked as they go door to door, and the treats they receive are individually wrapped.
If parents want to be extra careful, they could confiscate the candy and hold it for a day or two before consumption. And they should check through the "loot" to weed out anything that isn't properly wrapped or is homemade.
Think back to how magical Halloween can be for kids: setting out in early evening to trick-or-treat, wearing a specially chosen disguise, grasping a grownup's hand, feeling excited about the unusual outing, and a touch of fear because of the scary decorations and costumes.
Most years, the celebration falls on a school night, which slightly dampens the excitement. But not this year. Of course, 2020 would deliver something different -- a Saturday Halloween. And a full moon, to boot. The last time Halloween landed on Saturday was 2015, and it won't happen again until 2026.
We aren't downplaying the fact that COVID-19 cases in our region have increased in recent weeks; that must be taken seriously. But, to add perspective, the North Country has a relatively low infection rate at 1.3%.
We must let outdoor activities proceed before the cold weather settles in. Parents should make sure their children are properly masked up for Halloween, and it doesn't seem wise to hold large indoor parties where people are crowded into small spaces and unable to wear masks due to eating or drinking.
Homeowners who don't feel comfortable with little costumed strangers coming to their doors can keep the porch lights off.
Dr. Keith Roach, who writes the daily medical-advice column in the Press-Republican, recently summed up the risk of getting COVID-19 as depending "on three major factors: the concentration of the virus; how close you are to a source; and the amount of time you spend there."
A quick stop outside a house door to have wrapped candy tossed into a bag doesn't seem terribly risky.
Thanksgiving and Christmas will likely look a lot different this year, as far as family gatherings are concerned, due to their indoor nature.
Halloween can treat our children to a little normalcy in a year that has been anything but normal.
