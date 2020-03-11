We've seen it here in the North Country before, namely during the Ice Storm of 1998.
We're talking about price gouging.
During the ice storm, retailers in the region were known to jack up prices of generators and other items that people needed while they were out of power for weeks at a time.
The state stepped in and some businesses were penalized, rightfully so.
Now, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, we are seeing more price gouging.
There have been stories of retailers across the country ramping up prices for hand sanitizer and other disinfectant items.
This kind of business practice is shameful.
In New York state, thankfully Attorney General Letitia James has taken action against these reprehensible dealers.
James recently ordered two New York City merchants to cease and desist charging customers excessive prices for hand sanitizers and disinfectant sprays.
Her office put out an extensive and helpful news release Tuesday regarding gouging, which we are happy to share in part.
In New York City, investigators discovered that hand sanitizer was being sold for $79.99 for a 1200ml container, and a 19-ounce bottle of disinfectant was sold for $14.99.
Both prices are outrageous.
“On my watch, we will not tolerate schemes or frauds designed to turn large profits by exploiting people’s health concerns,” Attorney General James said.
James is tasked with enforcing New York’s price gouging statute, Section 396-R of the New York General Business Law, which prohibits the sale of goods and services necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers at unconscionably excessive prices during any abnormal disruption of the market.
Her office will continue to look for other scams related to coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
In addition to gouging, others are trying shady fund-raising schemes related to the virus.
Fake vaccines and other bogus medical products claiming to offer “cures” for the virus are also being advertised unscrupulously.
Additionally, scammers may set up sham charity websites and crowd-funding sites that request donations for virus-relief efforts for victims. Scammers may use emails, texts, and social media posts that appear to give virus updates but have malicious links that can steal sensitive personal identity information.
James offers scam prevention tips: Beware of scammers selling bogus medical treatments and learn the facts about the coronavirus. There is currently no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent the disease, so ignore offers promising otherwise.
Stay informed about the disease by visiting the websites of the: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov, New York State Department of Health: www.health.ny.gov, or by calling a special COVID-19 hotline: 1-888-364-3065.
Report retailers that appear to take unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to the health, safety, or welfare of consumers for an unconscionably excessive price.
Use caution when making charitable donations. You should never feel rushed or pressured to donate, and never make donations in cash, by gift card, or by money wire.
If you receive a charitable solicitation, do some research to determine whether the charity is legitimate. Here are some helpful resources: Charity Navigator offers a listing of reputable charities: www.charitynavigator.org.
The Better Business Bureau offers a website that allows users to look up charities and see whether they meet various standards of accountability: www.give.org.
You can report suspicious charitable solicitations and scams to the OAG’s Charities Bureau.
Beware of coronavirus-related investment scams. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently warned investors about coronavirus investment frauds. If investors are aware of or suspect securities fraud or wrongdoing, they can contact the OAG’s Investor Protection Bureau online.
If you have questions or concerns about health insurance costs related to COVID-19 tests or care, please call the OAG’s Health Care hotline: 1-800-428-9071.
We are grateful that the state's highest law enforcement officer is taking price gouging seriously and doing something about it.
We just wish it wasn't necessary and people behaved properly.
