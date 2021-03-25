Sadly, hate crimes against Asian Americans have been on the rise over the past year, and it needs to stop.
The most recent egregious act of anti-Asian sentiment appears to be what happened earlier this month when six Asian women were killed at spas in Georgia.
But Asians, unfortunately, have been the target of hate for quite some time in this country.
Asians have made their mark on this land over the centuries. They were instrumental in building our railroad system in the 19th century, often under horrendous conditions.
They have thrived in many big cities across the nation, establishing neighborhoods that are a destination for many visitors.
If you've ever been to Chinatown in San Francisco, you know what a delight it is.
But Asians have also endured discrimination.
Perhaps the most notable instance was during World War II when thousands of Japanese Americans, most of whom were native-born citizens, were taken from their homes and put into internment camps for the duration of the war.
The thought was that they could be spies for Japan and pose a threat against the U.S. — purely an illogical approach, and a dark stain on American history.
Most recently, we've seen another kind of Asian discrimination when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus originated in China and spread throughout the world, causing many to coldly blame that country for the pandemic.
Asian Americans have been verbally harassed and even attacked in cities across the nation by those who feel it is their fault that COVID-19 came to our shores.
Former President Donald Trump's references to COVID-19 as the "China Virus" and "Kung Flu" certainly did not help and perhaps even exacerbated anti-Asian sentiment.
Statistics show that, overall, while hate crimes reportedly declined in 16 major cities last year, hate crimes against Asians rose nearly 150 percent.
A total of 31 percent of Asian Americans said they had experienced some form of discrimination since the pandemic began, a survey from Pew Research showed.
Hate crimes of any kind are wrong, and need to be addressed in the most serious fashion when they occur.
Of course, education is the key, and we need to spread the word that anti-Asian sentiment and actions, linked to the coronavirus or otherwise, are misguided and just plain wrong.
We hope North Country community members will rise above hate, drawing from when they did so in the past.
We witnessed the community come together in 2005 when members of Fred Phelps' Westboro Baptist Church, a fanatical anti-gay faction, came to town to protest then-City of Plattsburgh Mayor Daniel Stewart, the first openly-gay elected mayor in state history.
Large groups of people showed up to answer the vicious anti-gay cries of Phelps' group that echoed across the streets for two days that summer.
Signs urging people to "Stop Hate" and stating "Hate is Not a Plattsburgh Value" sprang up all over town to counter-protest Phelps and his hateful messages.
Some of those signs remain in place today.
We must remember those messages and treat Asian Americans, and every human being, with dignity and respect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.