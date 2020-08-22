So you're tired of reading COVID-19 stories from around the country about folks ignoring precautions like in Sturgis, N.D. at the bike rally, and on the beaches and casinos, eh? Well how about our North Country region?
As we've seen this past week, the coronavirus pandemic is NOT over in our region.
An outbreak of cases at the Essex Center, a nursing facility in Elizabethtown in Essex County, was a reawakening as to just how fast and hard this virus can hit.
As of this writing, one person had died and 26 others at the Essex Center tested positive.
The death was the first for Essex County and the fifth in the region since the pandemic began in March.
As difficult as it is to deal with five deaths, we've actually been pretty lucky up to this point.
There was a party in Altona in July, in which about 150 young people, including many from numerous soccer and baseball/softball leagues showed up, resulting in a spread (thankfully a pretty mild spread) of positive COVID-19 cases.
As a result, several leagues were compelled to postpone games the following week to figure things out.
There was a series of parties at the end of May around the time of SUNY Plattsburgh's graduation that resulted in 14 cases, but none turned out to be serious.
A Black Lives Matter protest was held in early June where hundreds of people turned up in the streets of Plattsburgh.
Shortly after, a Back the Blue rally was held in support of law enforcement, which also attracted hundreds.
Fortunately, neither event resulted in any COVID-19 cases.
The area has been commended for keeping the COVID-19 numbers down by adhering to safety protocols, and rightfully so.
But in recent weeks, we've seen people at local sporting events not exactly following all the COVID-19 safety guidelines.
One instance was a U-14 softball game at the Laphams Mills Recreation Field in Peru.
On a beautiful day made for softball, the field was ready and the girls, too. However, here's the rub.
Coaches were masked, but there, sitting next to each other without a care in the world like it was a pep rally, were the players. Therein was the problem.
Where were the masks? The social distancing? Nowhere to be found.
And the spectators, many of whom were presumably parents and relatives. Same. Few masks, no six-feet-apart distancing. And only a few spectators getting out of their vehicles masked up after exiting, to their credit.
The North County has been applauded throughout the state for keeping the virus at bay, but some of our actions of the past few weeks have raised doubts about our continued commitment to do our best to stem this pandemic.
Collectively, we cannot drop the ball on this one.
Especially with local schools preparing to open.
For parents on the fence on whether to send their kids back to in-school learning, activities like the above, are troublesome. Who can disagree?
The local heath departments have been repeating the urgency for everyone to mask-up, social distance, etc. Many have done so. But a lot of others haven't.
The recent events at the Essex Center should serve as a sobering reminder of the dangers this virus presents.
As for schools, the hybrid model of some classroom and some online instruction, is not ideal, but it's better than nothing at all.
To add to the overall pandemic challenge, students at SUNY Plattsburgh began arriving for the fall semester last week. Keeping them in line with COVID-19 protocols will not only be a challenge, but critical to the welfare of the entire community and region.
We urge incoming students to be diligent and respectful of others.
We know you want to go out and meet new people, and party with old friends, but please resist the urge.
It could not only save the lives of those around you and your family, but your own.
