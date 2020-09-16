There was a time, not long ago, when betting on sports was a personal matter between the bettor and the bookie. That time expired in May of 2018 when the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that banned betting in most states.
Now, as, most notably, the National Football League season is underway, we're seeing advertisements on television encouraging us to place our bets with now-legal wager takers. Those ads are going to proliferate, for certain.
Gambling has always been an interesting phenomenon. It was looked down upon by many for its implicit moral implications. Yet moral guardians, such as the Catholic Church and the states, held their own self-enriching gambling enterprises.
The church ran bingo games as a routine, and states have long held lotteries and urged citizens to buy chances on its daily jackpots.
The late Gov. Mario Cuomo, father of current Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told the Press-Republican several times that he would never endorse legalized gambling, as betting had the potential to wreak unrelenting havoc on some people's lives.
Yet now, New York state is in the gambling business with four casinos and is awaiting formal passage of a law that will open sports betting to all.
A number of states have already joined Nevada and New Jersey in the legalized-gambling business.
So we're beginning to see ads on TV during sporting events for companies such as FanDuel, DraftKings (the two biggest), theScore and William Hill Sports Book. These and other firms are hoping to corral a sizable portion of what had previously been a multi-billion-dollar annual gambling appetite.
For many, it has always been hard to justify a government intruding in an individual's desire to bet on the outcome of a game.
An individual wants one team to beat another, believes it will happen – by a predetermined number of points – and decides to place a wager on that happening. Whose business is that, other than the individual's? Is it the government's? It is extremely difficult to see how.
It was estimated that in 2016, $150 billion was bet in the United States on the outcomes of games. That is an obvious indicator of an enormous national thirst for sports betting.
It is also a colossal market for companies eager to set up the means to slake that thirst.
The companies now competing for the legalized betting money say they are prepared to address the weaknesses of problem gamblers. The ads on TV are running with a phone number for people watching who have fallen victim to uncontrollable ventures into the betting world.
This is akin to beer, wine and liquor ads that remind prospective customers of the importance of drinking responsibly. Maybe it has a positive effect, maybe not. But it is at least a sign that the marketers understand their product has some dangers.
New York will be joining the legal mobile-betting market soon. The truth is the move represents a taxing opportunity for the state, and, like it or not, the state in this day and age has no reason to avoid it on moral grounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.