The recent discovery of a positive COVID-19 case and one probable case at Beekmantown Central School District comes as no surprise.
It is also likely that there will be other positive cases in the coming weeks and months at other school districts in the North Country.
The pressing question will be, how are these situations handled?
If the way Beekmantown Central School handled the situation is any indication of what is to come, then North Country schools should be in good shape.
School districts spent months preparing for a return to school after classes were shut down in mid-March as the coronavirus took off.
Educators scrambled to find ways to offer remote learning to all kids for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. With a pack of smart and resourceful teachers and staff, the remote education offered seemed to be top notch.
Districts also came up with thoughtful and caring ways to allow seniors to graduate with dignity and remembrance.
To ad lib remote learning for a few months was difficult, but manageable.
But planning for a full school year amidst COVID-19 was a much greater challenge.
As the abbreviated school year wound down last spring, district leaders began preparing for this year. Hours upon hours were spent devising a plan that would cover just about any thinkable scenario involving COVID-19.
Plans varied from district to district as far as whether full in-person learning, remote learning or a hybrid model would be offered.
But each district had in common stringent policies for providing safety measures to keep the virus from spreading.
Social distancing, mask wearing, washing of hands, monitoring temperatures and symptoms were at the top of the list. Getting these things done is not easy when you are dealing with hundreds of youngsters ages 4 to 18.
Beekmantown, like most districts, had a great plan when they reopened a few weeks ago, and by all accounts, they were following it to the letter.
Yet, still one student and one teacher were affected.
As we said, that is not surprising because as we have seen with this virus the past six months, it can strike anywhere at any time.
A student, teacher or staff member could easily contract the virus outside of school and unknowingly bring it in. Even if everyone is following the rules, the virus can still spread.
The question now becomes what do we do if even the best of safety practices are not enough to stem the virus?
The short-term answer right now seems to be to suspend in-person education for at least two weeks so contact tracers can get to work to identify others who may be affected, and to allow time for quarantine and isolation.
Hopefully, the brief break will be enough to allow things to get back on track for Beekemantown and any other district that experiences positive cases (yes, there will be more).
But if it's not, then unfortunately schools may have to think about ditching any in-person teaching and go back to full remote for the foreseeable future.
That would stink quite frankly, but for the safety of students, teachers and staff, that may have to become the reality.
Let's hope not.
Stay safe North Country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.