Voters seem to have become much more disconsolate over the job they've done.
All of a sudden, America is being bombarded with anguished calls for elected officials to resign or get fired. Is this what the past several years of political unrest has come to – that citizens are so distraught over their voting choices that they are pleading with somebody to undo and redo what they did?
President Donald Trump was impeached twice.
We've had countless letters to the editor imploring our congresswoman from the 21st District, Republican Elise Stefanik, to resign, mostly for her support of the election fraud lie.
She won reelection by almost 20 percent, and the chances of her resigning because somebody publicly says they want her to are even slimmer than the chances she will get beaten in her heavily Republican district.
We realize, of course, that a call for resignation is a person's right and a person's chosen way to insult the office-holder. But, as a practical matter, does anyone really think Stefanik or any other politician is going to think it over and conclude that resignation is truly the correct route for her to take?
And Stefanik seems to have chosen the same path, insisting as early as Feb. 24 that Gov. Cuomo turn in his keys to the office. State Sen. Dan Stec echoed that, and various other state and national leaders, including Democratic Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, chimed in with a call for him to resign.
We probably shouldn't include the Cuomo issue in this call for calm. Every day it seems, the governor's profile is allegedly sullied by new accusations of unwelcome sexually motivated actions.
Meanwhile, calls have been rampant for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to resign.
Newsom and Cuomo only months ago were widely applauded as creating models of creativity in dealing with the coronavirus scourge in their states. Now they are being assailed as negligent at best.
In fact, as the New York Times has pointed out, Californians have formally tried to recall a governor for 61 consecutive years. Apparently voters second-guessing themselves out West is a way of life.
Other states are similarly disgruntled with the approach to controlling COVID-19. Gov. Mike DeWine is on the hot seat in Ohio after enjoying widespread approval for his strategies.
Texans are understandably hostile over Gov. Greg Abbott's handling of the power crisis after the massive storms recently, but he was already being criticized for runaway coronavirus infection rates in some border cities.
As in New York, people in Massachusetts have had trouble arranging vaccine appointments and as a result were faulting Gov. Charlie Baker. He had been cruising with uncontested popularity.
Nobody will be resigning, of course, unless there is inarguable cause. But it's an indication of how our political split has deepened.
Looking back on our history, in New York and the United States, calls for resignation have not been frequent. Voters did their job and endured the results.
Now, any high-level politician who spends an entire term with no talk of resignation is indeed fortunate. Maybe voters should pay closer attention before Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.