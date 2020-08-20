Sometimes, the Press-Republican’s weekly Lookback feature, running every Tuesday, provides us an interesting perspective on what’s going on today in contrast to what went on yesterday, or yesteryear.
This week, we were reminded of what serious threats were on the minds of North Country citizens 50 years ago, which were far different from the threats we are encountering today.
During the week of Aug. 18-25, 1970, the City of Plattsburgh was concerned about civil defense and how a city-run department provided a sense of security to its residents.
“The City Civil Defense Department has reached its goal of providing fallout shelters for the entire population of Plattsburgh,” according to the city’s head of the department, James O’Connor.
“We now have 22 shelters stockpiled with all emergency supplies, food, sanitation, medical supplies and radiological detection equipment,” O’Connor specified.
“These shelters will protect the people of the city, all 18,500 of them, for two weeks,” he assured.
He added this additional detail: An effort was currently underway to enlist and train managers for each of the 22 shelters in order to safely counteract any kind of emergency.
Today, of course, such measures are no longer on the docket. In fact, a search of the city’s government roster doesn’t turn up any indication that a Civil Defense Department even exists any longer.
Remember, though, that 50 years ago Plattsburgh Air Force Base was at the height of fulfilling its Strategic Air Command mission as a northeast bomber base.
The base had posed a high-priority prospective target for the Soviet Union and perhaps other possible enemies for decades, but now, northeastern New York without military weaponry is hardly a threat to anybody.
Many of our older readers will recall being in school and having to rehearse security measures via “shelter drills” regularly to prepare against the threat of Soviet bomber or missile attacks.
Students would be quickly ushered into what were regarded as safe nooks of each school as practice for what was feared might one day be a genuine attack.
Those drills were the companions of frequent “fire drills,” which would train the students to evacuate the building in case of a raging blaze.
These days, civil defense is hardly on the minds of municipal officials. The government apparently feels its 18,500 residents – grown to 19,400 by 2020 – have more ominous threats than bombs and missiles.
Schools don’t even know whether they’ll be opening fulltime and in-person this fall because of disease, not bombs. And social distancing, not huddling in building recesses, is the order of the day.
It is all something of a comfort to many of us to realize we have survived so many crises that we can survive this one, too, if we pay attention to the advice of our experts.
Government got us through that one in 1970. Respect the urgency of distancing, masks, hand washing and all the other factors about which the experts warn and this one, too, will one day constitute a Lookback memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.