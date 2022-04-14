Tomorrow will be the 75th anniversary of one of the most important dates in American sports – the date a Black player first took the field for a Major League Baseball team.
His name, of course, was Jackie Robinson, and he was no ordinary player on or off the field. To go a step further, he was no ordinary groundbreaker, in sports or anywhere else in our history.
The general manager of the Dodgers, Branch Rickey, was no ordinary baseball executive, either. To his everlasting credit, he wanted very badly to integrate his sport. But he knew it wasn’t going to be easy.
The National Basketball Association was all white, as well, and the National Football League had in March 1946 signed Kenny Washington, a black running back from UCLA, to play for the new Los Angeles Rams team. He was the first black NFL player after the owners deplorably banned them in the 1920s.
The NBA wouldn’t sign a black player until Earl Lloyd in 1950.
The NHL’s first black player, Willie O’Ree, joined the Boston Bruins in 1958.
But Lloyd, Washington and others weren’t Jackie Robinson, and, in those days, basketball and football weren’t baseball. They were struggling to attract fan interest, while baseball was central to millions of fans’ lives.
Rickey knew it would take a special talent and a special person to break that racial barrier in America’s Pastime. And he found him, in Robinson – interestingly, a star teammate of Kenny Washington at UCLA.
Not only fans, but some players were racist. Robinson, knowing ahead of time what he was in for, bravely endured taunts, insults and other demonstrations of hatred in paving the path for future stars.
By 1949, Robinson was the National League Most Valuable Player, with a .347 batting average, 18 home runs, 124 runs batted in and 37 stolen bases. And he’d won over an enormous majority of fans.
With his speed and fearless aggressiveness, he transformed the game. Soon, other stars joined him, such as Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe on his own team and Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Larry Doby on others.
Basketball caught up, with Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain, among others; so did football, with Jim Brown and Ernie Davis.
Now, Black players are often regarded as dominant in their major sports. And that status dates to 1947 and Jackie Robinson.
Upon retirement, Robinson went on to become vice president of Chock Full o’Nuts Coffee. He had more than a head for baseball.
Tomorrow, every MLB player will take the field wearing the number 42 on his uniform, in tribute to Robinson’s retired number. No MLB player will ever be able to wear it again, except in this annual observance. The last player to claim the number before baseball declared it sacred was the great Yankee reliever Mariano Rivera.
Professional sports have worked to become what all of America should want and strive to be: racially equal. And that is all thanks to Branch Rickey and, most notably, Jackie Robinson.
We honor him tomorrow — including with a special full-page feature about him in tomorrow’s Press-Republican sports section — but we tip our caps to him 365 days a year.
