It is clear that a full-blown investigation into the nursing home COVID-19 debacle and Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration's dealings with it is sorely needed.
The scandal has been brewing since last March 25 when the governor ordered that positive COVID-19 patients should be sent back to nursing homes from hospitals.
The move was heavily criticized at the time, due to the fear that it would lead to many more deaths in nursing homes across the state, but it went forward and remained in effect until May 10.
In late January, state Attorney General Letitia James issued a stunning report that showed the Cuomo administration had seriously undercounted the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes throughout the pandemic.
Instead of more than 9,000 deaths, it was actually about 15,000, according to the report from James.
On top of that, Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, according to reports, admitted in a video conference call with Democratic state leaders that the administration "froze" when deciding what to do with the actual data.
The fear was that the federal government, then under President Donald Trump, a political rival of Cuomo's, would use it against them.
The report from James and the revelations in DeRosa's comments have been called "bombshells," and that's exactly what they have turned out to be.
Over the past year, Cuomo has been lauded by many, including in the media, receiving praise for his daily briefings and bold style in leading the state efforts to combat the coronavirus.
Yes, he did some very good things and showed some sound leadership in trying to deal with the pandemic, while those in Washington did little that was effective.
But not all of Cuomo's work was great.
He blames the federal government for the decision to return positive patients to the nursing homes, saying it was a directive of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but there were plenty of alternatives.
In New York City, initially the pandemic's epicenter, perhaps patients could have been sent to the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan, or to the U.S. Navy medical ship Comfort docked in the harbor.
The Javits Center had been quickly turned into a makeshift field hospital as the numbers of positive COVID-19 patients skyrocketed in March, April and May.
It treated more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients, but some felt it was underused.
Same with the medical ship, which also could have perhaps served as a recovery center for these elderly patients, leaving nursing homes a better chance of stemming the spread in their own facilities.
As for the administration's mishandling of the numbers, when will politicians ever learn?
The cover-up is ALWAYS worse than the crime.
Cuomo won an Emmy for his daily news briefings, produced a poster for his self-described wonderful handling of the pandemic and wrote a book about his leadership prowess.
Instead of preening about his performance, an open honest discussion of decisions made would have served New Yorkers better.
The governor finally set aside some time to address the nursing home issue during a lengthy news conference Monday. In typical Cuomo "nothing to see here" fashion, the governor explained away the matter by basically saying that nursing homes already had COVID when the patients were sent back, the CDC told them to, and that the death counts were all accurate.
He did say the state created a "void" by not delivering information fast enough, and that void created disinformation and a rise to conspiracy theories, but he stopped short of apologizing for the unpleasant situation.
Families of those who died horrifically alone deserve an apology.
Now, the only way we can have that open and honest discussion and disclosure on the matter is to have a full-blown investigation of the case by a non-partisan body.
Both Democrats and Republicans in New York are calling for such an investigation.
Let's hope those demands are met.
