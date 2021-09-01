As the beginning of another school year starts this week, the urgency to take precautions against COVID-19 seems higher than ever.
Case numbers in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties continue to climb, and sadly, there were two more COVID deaths reported this week — one in Essex County and another in Franklin County, which has more than 100 active cases.
With those numbers, we've even decided that it is the right move to bring back the front page counts of COVID cases to give an idea of how our region is faring.
The delta variant has caused severe problems across the country, ravaging the non-vaccinated population and affecting those who have been vaccinated as well.
The non-vaccinated are faring poorly as many infected with COVID-19 are getting very sick, being hospitalized or dying.
The vaccinated population are seeing high numbers of breakthrough cases, but in most instances they are not being hospitalized or dying.
But they can still transmit the virus, and this delta variant spreads much easier and is quite potent.
While other areas of the country, mainly down south, are being highly infected by the delta variant, here in the North Country we have seen relatively low numbers comparatively.
But that is changing and has been for several weeks, and it does not seem to be slowing down.
Now with school starting, students, teachers, staff, parents and family members will all be facing higher risks because of the congregate learning situation.
Children 12 and under cannot get vaccinated yet, which makes them vulnerable to the virus, and potentially can make them spreaders.
The chance that we see even more spikes of cases in the coming weeks is probably greater than it has been during the 18 months of COVID.
We are glad to see a mandate that will require masks for all those in a school setting. It is the only way.
In a recent, non-scientific poll on the Press-Republican website, 62% of respondents said they supported mandatory masking in schools this fall.
A story in today's Press-Republican by CNHI's State House Reporter Joe Mahoney, said public and private schools across the state were notified by the state Department of Health last Friday that the agency has filed an emergency regulation, requiring all students, faculty and staff to wear masks inside school buildings.
The step taken by New York and 14 other states comes as a lab funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that without interventions such as masks, more than 75 percent of children will be exposed to elevated risk from the contagion in the first three months of the coming school year.
Hopefully, parents will heed this information and are cooperative and understand that these measures are being taken to protect their children, themselves and other family members, not to mention the entire community.
We've said this before, but it bears repeating, no one is trying to control anyone, and no one is trying take away anyone's freedom.
We also would encourage any adult working in a school to get vaccinated. There really is no argument against getting vaccinated if you work in a school. It is simply the right thing to do if you choose to work in education with children.
If the case numbers continue to rise rapidly, we are likely to see more restrictions imposed like we saw at the beginning of the pandemic in spring of 2020.
That could mean, remote learning, closed restaurants, movie theatres, no sports, etc. etc.
Nobody wants that again so please get vaccinated and wear masks.
And please, do not argue with school officials over masks. They've got enough on their plates to deal with, and don't need Facebook-fueled lectures about mask wearing.
While it is true that vaccines have changed the landscape of COVID-19 in that fewer people are likely to die, the virus is still lurking and still a danger.
Let's be smart about this and do whatever we can to end this nightmare before it gets worse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.