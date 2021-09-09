The City of Plattsburgh is known as the Lake City for its great relationship with Lake Champlain the past four centuries, but it is fast developing a new identity.
While it is a grand thing to be associated with such a magnificent body of water, the city is now gaining notice as a rising arts scene.
In recent years we've seen a multitude of glorious mural paintings with the Outside Art: Plattsburgh Mural Project (it seems like work on a new mural begins just about every other week around here), a rejuvenated Strand Theater, numerous musical venues, a new art center or two and now the Betty Little Arts Park.
The park, if you haven't seen it, is between Margaret and Durkee Streets in the heart of downtown across from the Strand Center for the Arts on Brinkerhoff Street, and it is spectacular.
As we reported in the Press-Republican this week, the new park rejuvenates a once underutilized slab of green space and an old cement walkway.
More than $1 million of the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award was dedicated to streetscape improvements and the grassy area adjacent to the Westelcom building was one area identified for updates.
That area also is home to the amazing mural of NASA Astronaut Michael Anderson, a Plattsburgh native who perished in a space shuttle accident in 2003 and who will now watch over visitors to the new park.
Work on the Betty Little Arts Park began in the spring and now holds seating, a splash pad of water jets, bike racks, a water fountain and local art displays.
Construction crews were this week spotted adding the park's final touches, including planting an array of greenery.
Completion is anticipated before the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11 in time for its grand opening event. Former Sen. Betty Little herself, a longtime advocate of the arts, is said to be making an appearance.
The opening's schedule is as follows:
• 9 a.m. High Peaks Brew coffee cart opens at the park, various interactive art displays will also be available
• 10 a.m. formal ceremony and ribbon cutting with speeches from Mayor Christopher Rosenquest, former Sen. Little and community members
• 11 a.m. musical performance by indie rock band Ursa and the Major Key
• Noon to 1 p.m. family-friendly, hip-hop set by Antwon Levee & Dust
The artful celebration will continue as Plattsburgh mural artists meet and greet with the community, local artist Joe Ferris draws caricatures and Outside Art: Plattsburgh Mural Project dedicates the new Smiling Sun Mural by Jimmy Golovach over at the Strand Center for the Arts on Brinkerhoff Street at 11 a.m.
The arts lift us all up and are good for the soul and the community.
To have such an interest in local arts and such a strong effort by those so passionate growing and improving the local arts scene only makes us a better place to live.
Long live the arts and may there be more to come.
