We would be remiss if we didn’t use this space to remind all qualified voters to do their duty and take advantage of their democratic opportunity. Cast your vote today.
Voting, as we all know, is both a duty and an opportunity.
It is a duty that we as Americans have long understood. By not voting, we invite fewer and fewer people to make decisions for us that we should treasure for ourselves.
Our Constitution provides that our government will be run on our behalf by people we select. If we do not vote, we are handing over that role to people of someone else’s choosing.
It is our responsibility to help guide the “hiring” of our government leaders so that the functions they perform will be carried out, to the extent possible, as we would prefer.
Obviously, we as individuals cannot be guaranteed a government of our own choosing. But, by voting, we give ourselves the chance to influence this most precious aspect. By not voting, we forfeit that chance entirely.
And we must value the opportunity, as well as respect the duty. When our colonies became a nation, we authored an experiment in government that had never been tried.
We have, over the generations, been proud to have seen its fruits and have watched as other nations have tried to copy us, in one form or another.
Voting is still the centerpiece of our democracy, and we must see it as both a reverential duty and a glorious opportunity.
Our recent history has shown us graphically the importance of casting our vote.
On Jan. 6, we watched with disbelief and outrage as a mob stormed the seat of our government to try to undo one of the sacred hallmarks of our democracy — the transfer of power from one administration to the next.
Who would have expected that such an honored and dignified process could be so accosted? To this day, a certain few people among us fail to view that dark day with the anguish it imposed.
But by voting, we affirm that our most beloved habit — an orderly democratic process — will be reinforced as an unassailable ingredient in our way of life.
By failing to vote, we offer evidence that we are less than devoted to our process of government, and less than devoted we must not be.
Along with the selection of our government representatives and leaders, we are obliged in this election to vote on five statewide propositions. This is also an opportunity to help steer the direction of our government. The voting process, itself, is among the topics addressed.
So this Election Day is an especially important one. Not that any Election Day is unimportant, but some people eligible to vote sometimes have the feeling that, if an office of president, governor or mayor is not at stake, the vote is not worth the trouble to cast.
We hope that our pride as citizens of our beloved democracy will inspire us to gladly and thankfully get to the polls today.
