The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been going on for about a week now, and in typical Olympic fashion, many riveting stories have developed so far.
Unfortunately, most of them are divisive to many Americans.
Usually during the Olympics, our nation rallies together in support of tremendous performances by tremendous athletes, and we wave the flag in pride.
But these days, national pride isn't what it used to be. It seems we fight over everything.
How sad.
The stories of the Olympics have so far seemed to further polarize our nation.
Many people on social media are openly celebrating the US women's soccer team's 3-0 loss to Sweden in the opening match, because some of the team members dared to kneel in protest before the game.
The right to protest is a true American ideal, but it seems for some that only protests they agree with are valid.
There are those who also want the men's basketball team of wealthy NBA players to lose. The debate over whether paid professionals should be playing in the Olympics has raged for decades now, and many have bemoaned the fact that we send our pros while the rest of the world sends amateurs.
But the rest of the basketball world has caught up and most players from all nations are pros or at least play at the same level.
Yet, still, our men's team in Tokyo is taking some heat from the U.S. homeland.
And of course, the latest drama surrounding women's gymnast Simone Biles has social media blowing up.
Biles, the 2016 Olympic women's all-around gold medalist, and proclaimed by many as greatest gymnast and one of the greatest athletes ever, pulled out of the team competition on Tuesday, citing mental health concerns.
She just wasn't up for the competition and was afraid of getting injured in what can be a harrowing sport, she explained.
While many people have praised her for her brave decision to take care of her mental health first, others have been harshly critical, saying she let her team down, and was weak not to have pushed through and persevered.
High-level sports, especially the Olympics, are extremely pressurized, which can definitely lead to severe stress.
The days of "brush it off and get back out there" seem to be gone in favor of a new approach that prioritizes one's well-being over competing.
And letting athletes make sure they're as much in the right mindset to achieve as they are physically prepared seems like something we as fans can offer to these people pushing themselves to the limits for us.
That seems like a good sign for future athletes, but let's not totally dismiss the need and importance for mental toughness in an athlete or even for all of us in everyday life.
There are situations in life where we just can't back out of and decline to participate. We must learn to know the difference between a difficult challenge and a possibly mentally damaging situation.
That's not to say that Biles' case is a referendum on everyday living, but it has at least brought to light the need to once again examine our mental health and understand that it is as important to an athlete as avoiding a turned ankle.
Our U.S. athletes deserve our support whether we agree with their politics or their competitive decisions.
Imagine a divided nation criticizing our men's hockey team after they had defeated the vaunted Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics right here in our backyard in Lake Placid in the Miracle on Ice.
It would have tarnished the accomplishment and further divided us.
We don't need anymore of that.
What we need is to hear those "USA, USA" chants again in unison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.