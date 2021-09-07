Welcome to History Week 2021 as we get set to acknowledge and commemorate two major events in our nation and region's history.
This week, leading up to Saturday, we will be remembering the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 when our nation was attacked by terrorists, killing about 3,000 people.
We will also be remembering the buildup to perhaps our region's most historic event, the Battle of Plattsburgh, fought on Sept. 11, 1814 during the War of 1812 against Britain.
The terrorist attack is still fresh in our memory as we recognize the 20th anniversary of the day. Many can still remember where they where when they heard news of the attack that sunny Tuesday morning.
There was no social media, and cell phones were still rather rare, and the internet was still in its fledgling stages, but word of the attack spread fast and in short order, people were glued to their television sets and radios.
What unfolded was incredible and hard to watch. Four aircraft were hijacked that morning and set about trying to take down key symbols of our democracy.
As we know, in the worst of the tragedy, two planes hit the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, the second strike witnessed by many.
Shortly after the strikes, the twin towers crumbled to the ground in a massive heap, spewing smoke and dust throughout the city.
We couldn't believe what we were watching.
While the World Trade Center attack was unfolding, another aircraft hit the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., killing 189 people.
It was a direct hit against our nation's top defense post.
A fourth plane was en route to crash into the Capitol Building in Washington, but brave passengers thwarted the mission by rushing the cockpit and battling the hijackers.
Unfortunately, the aircraft crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa. killing everyone on board.
It was a horrible day for our country, and its effects still haunt us in many ways two decades later as we have seen with the recent events in Afghanistan.
Two hundred years earlier, Americans fought off a strong British force on both land and sea to come out victorious in the Battle of Plattsburgh.
The battle, which turned out to be pivotal in our victory in the war, is celebrated every year in Plattsburgh with historic readings, reenactments, art, music and food.
While the celebration does have its somber moments reflecting on the soldiers who died to preserve our newfound freedom so long ago, it is mostly a fun-filled day, which marks the unofficial end of summer in our region.
The anniversary of these two times that our nation was attacked on our own home soil, is this Saturday, Sept. 11 and there will be plenty of commemorations held for both.
We all process history differently, but in the end, we must acknowledge the losses we all suffered during both of these monumental occasions, and simply must vow to never forget.
