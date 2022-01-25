If there was ever a question as to what is the best professional sports league, it was answered this past weekend.
The NFL divisional playoff weekend produced nothing but spectacular play and edge-of-the-seat finishes in four cities across America.
The entertainment value was sky high as each team played at extraordinarily high levels in front of packed stadiums in all kinds of weather.
Story lines appeared everywhere as fans poured their hearts out with each play.
The weekend started with an upset by the Cincinnati Bengals over the top-seed Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Led by second-year sensational quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals won on a last-second field goal for their first playoff win since 1991.
Burrow, a former Heisman Trophy winner from Louisiana State University, is one to watch for sure. A great arm and cool under pressure, he could be the next Peyton Manning.
Saturday night's game was played at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In perfect fashion, it was bitterly cold and snowing.
The underdog San Francisco 49ers pulled out a huge upset with a last-second field goal to beat Aaron Rodgers and the top-seed Packers 13-10.
While the game didn't have much offense, largely due to the poor weather conditions, it had plenty of excitement. The top play was a blocked punt by the 49ers returned for a touchdown to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
The loss opened the speculation about what will happen to Rodgers. Will he return to Green Bay, go to another team or retire. Needless to say he was not the most popular player this year after it was revealed that he was not truthful about his COVID-19 vaccination status.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams hung on to beat the defending Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and GOAT Tom Brady.
The Rams had what seemed like a comfortable 27-3 lead, but thanks to four fumbles, they lost the lead and everyone was remembering the 2017 Super Bowl when Brady rallied the New England Patriots from a 28-3 deficit over the Atlanta Falcons.
But on the strength of some amazing pass plays from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp, the Rams worked their way into field goal position for a last-second game-winning kick.
Three games, three walk-off game-winning field goals. Not bad for a prelude to Sunday night's game, which was perhaps the greatest of them all.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills went toe to toe the entire game, trading spectacular play after spectacular play. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Bills proved that they are indeed among the greatest in the game right now, and will have amazing futures.
In the end, the Chiefs won in overtime, causing great consternation for Bills fans who never got a chance to see their team get the ball in overtime.
The games were all fantastic and no doubt provided the best entertainment of the weekend. Watching great games on television was not the only form of entertainment the NFL featured this past weekend.
Sports book sites were no doubt doing great business giving fans something even more to root for.
With its entertainment, it's made-for-television product and a chance to perhaps win a few bucks, the NFL has certainly cemented itself as the top professional sports league in the country.
Now, if we can just do something about all those penalty flags.
