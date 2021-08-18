The efforts by some elected officials to prevent people from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is not only ludicrous, it is downright dangerous.
Quite simply, the vaccines are effective and can prevent people from serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19.
We've seen the data. More than 95 percent of serious illness and deaths from COVID-19 are among people who have not been vaccinated.
There are breakthrough cases where people who have been vaccinated have tested positive, but in most cases, their symptoms are mild if they have any at all.
The vaccines work.
Yet, there are still millions of people in this country who flat out refuse to get a shot. It makes no sense.
They are being fueled by many officials who incite them with ridiculous arguments about the government taking away their rights and freedoms.
You can have no rights or freedom if you are dead.
How many videos of people on their death beds crying that they should have gotten the vaccine do we have to see to convince people that the vaccine is a benefit and not some evil plot.
It's hard to understand what the goal of the anti-vaccine politicians is. Do they want people to get sick and die?
Not only is the anti-vaccine crowd dangerous, the shouts of "no mask mandates for schools" is also extremely dangerous.
When school starts in a few weeks, students, teachers and staff will be in confined spaces as the highly infectious delta variant rages on.
It completely defies logic to fight to keep schools from requiring masks and puts everyone at risk.
Kids under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet, and more and more kids are getting infected nationwide. They can, and will, bring it home to mom and dad, siblings and grandparents if they get infected.
Not to mention, they will spread it throughout the school community.
That's a huge bright red flag.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is threatening to withhold salaries of those school administrators who require masks in schools.
In a state that has seen some of the highest infection and death rates in recent weeks, the governor's actions are completely incompetent at best, and downright reckless at worst.
All this anti-vaccine and anti-mask rhetoric is getting old fast, and it is getting more and more dangerous as COVID-19 cases numbers and deaths mount each and every day.
Please people, let's stop the nonsense and do what is necessary to protect ourselves, our families, our friends and our communities.
If you are not vaccinated, please get a shot, and if you are sending your child to school soon, please don't fight over them wearing masks.
Most kids don't mind anyway.
We should also err on the side of caution in our own daily lives, and slip on a mask when going to the store or out to eat, and again we should probably avoid large crowds indoors.
But for the love of everyone, let's stop this madness of actively fighting against vaccines and masks.
