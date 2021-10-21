The recent story involving Plattsburgh business Grass N Dash reminds us that there is still a long way to go and many details to be ironed out before we see people casually strolling into a store to legally buy marijuana in New York state.
To refresh, Grass N Dash is a Plattsburgh-based business that sells canisters. And with every purchase of a canister, the buyer is entitled to a free gift of marijuana.
In a local news report recently, the business claims to have more than 1,000 customers online, and had been planning to open a retail establishment.
They had their store all set to go on U.S. Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh last week, but the day of their planned opening, they canceled, citing unforeseen circumstances.
Perhaps those circumstances involved the television news report the night before alerting authorities to the business and their plans to give away pot with a purchase of a canister.
The use of recreational marijuana was approved in New York state last year and state officials are still trying to figure out exactly what the rollout of the new law will look like.
They are in the process of forming a Cannabis Management Board to oversee the legalized sale of pot.
So far, no licenses have been given out for retail sale.
Locally, officials here believe the Grass N Dash model does not pass muster, but no word yet on whether any action will or has been taken.
The takeaway from all of this is that until the state gets its plans in order for how recreational marijuana will be made available and where it can be used, we suspect there will be more operations like Grass N Dash looking to circumvent the yet-to-be made state regulations, and get to business.
No doubt there will be a major market for recreational pot, and Grass N Dash's claim of more than 1,000 online customers supports that.
Typically such things in this state move slowly as politicians love to haggle over details with an eye towards creating some kind of advantage for themselves.
The big prize with this new development of course will be sales tax revenue, and how it will be divvied up.
Setting up firm ground rules for the sale of pot, however, should not be that difficult. There are several states, some in our region, that have already done so, and their plans could easily be used as models.
We could also learn from their mistakes.
Not everyone likes the idea of weed being legal, but it appears that it will soon be a part of public life in the Empire State. Let's hope common sense prevails for all those who will sell it and consume it.
