The 44th annual City of Plattsburgh Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival will be held this weekend, and while it may look different than it did years ago, it is still a highlight of the year.
The Mayor's Cup began in 1977 as the idea of former Mayor John Ianelli. It featured a small roster of sailboats competing in a race on Plattsburgh Bay one July Saturday afternoon.
It was a way of featuring sailing on the lake and giving local sailors a chance to have a fun competition of sorts, complete with bragging rights.
Over the next two decades or so, the Mayor's Cup grew a bit to include more boats sailing in more classes, and a few landlubber activities.
Most of those added activities occurred in Trinity Park, and they were of the farmers and crafters market varieties.
The race would also culminate with a raucous awards ceremony for the regatta winners either in downtown or at the waterfront.
The coveted silver Mayor's Cup trophy was actually lost for a year when during all the revelry, no one saw who took it.
It was eventually found in City Hall in Burlington, Vt. and returned to this side of the lake, few questions asked.
For the most part, the Mayor's Cup was a one-day event.
Then in the 2000s, with Daniel Stewart as mayor, the Mayor's Cup ballooned into a much larger event. It grew each year until it reached a peak of nine days in the early 2000s.
The full-scale party included live music each night at the Macdonough Monument bandshell, food and craft vendors throughout downtown, kids games and more live music in Trinity Park.
Everything was free.
The city's event budget amazingly approached $200,000, and area corporate sponsors kicked in even more money to fund the program.
Stewart envisioned the Mayor's Cup as becoming a major summer event on the east coast, attracting people from throughout the region and beyond.
For awhile it worked.
City streets downtown would be packed with people for those nine days enjoying the festivities and bolstering commerce, and downtown businesses dressed their windows with sparkling window art touting the event.
But after Stewart left in the summer of 2006, the city faced some financial challenges that forced leaders to cut back on the Mayor's Cup.
It went down to three or four days, and eventually one or two.
Then last year, COVID-19 almost doomed the annual event, but to the credit of the Valcour Sailing Club and the sailors themselves, a makeshift race was held in the rain, keeping the tradition alive.
This year's event is scheduled for Saturday and features a light schedule of events to go along with the sailboat race.
At the City Beach, there will be a 5K run, volleyball and corn hole tournaments, a kayak tour, a kids corner, food trucks and live music. Admission is free on Saturday.
While the Mayor's Cup may not have the luster of previous years, it is still regarded as the largest regatta on the east coast and is well known to the sailing community.
Support for this race is still important as it is one of the events that helps put Plattsburgh on the map, which can pay off in future marketing efforts.
So we would encourage folks to go down to the lake this Saturday and catch a glimpse of the boats as they snake their way through the course. It is amazing when the spinnakers unfurl themselves in bright colors flashing in the wind.
With any luck, the Mayor's Cup will some day soon return to its former glory as a land and sea party for all.
But in the meantime, let's enjoy what we have.
