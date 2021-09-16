Once again the future of Downtown Plattsburgh is being discussed in earnest. It will be interesting to see if anything concrete comes of it.
The latest discussions focus on what to do with Margaret Street, and whether to have paid parking in the city's downtown parking lots.
The city has enlisted the help of a couple consulting firms to study the possibilities for Margaret Street's future, and the options are interesting for sure.
For years, Margaret Street traffic was one way from Court Street to Broad Street. That was when downtown was still a hub of retail in the region and there were less restaurants on Margaret Street.
The downtown area then had two distinct faces: a retail shopping and service destination in the daylight hours, and a rowdy college party town in the evenings.
The street traffic was changed about 20 years ago to two-way traffic, and we eventually saw more restaurants open up on Margaret Street in the heart of downtown.
College kids still frequent downtown bars at night, but it seems much milder than the '80s and '90s when the area known as the "Diamond" at the intersection of Margaret, Upper Bridge and Clinton Streets was mobbed with hundreds of young people spilling out onto the sidewalks after the 2 a.m. closing.
In the past decade, city officials have allowed, at the request of restaurant owners, outdoor dining in the summer months. The outdoor seating has been a big hit and a major improvement for downtown.
Outdoor parklets are well established at several restaurants on Margaret Street as well as City Hall Place, which has also become an essential part of downtown.
Prior to the early 1990s, City Hall Place had a less than stellar reputation as a place where trouble was bound to happen.
But local developer John Seiden deserves credit for transforming the street into a prosperous section of downtown that people love to visit, and have a meal and a drink.
During special events, a section of City Hall Place from Upper Bridge Street to City Hall is blocked off to vehicle traffic, making for a pedestrian mall type venue, and people love it.
Now, there is talk once again, of closing off part of Margaret Street to vehicles, making for a Church Street in Burlington, Vt. kind of plaza.
People have talked about that idea for decades, so it will be interesting to see if it gains any traction this time around. A lot has to be considered, such as the views and concerns of business owners, travelers and public safety.
There is also more ramped up talk about installing paid parking in city-owned lots downtown. The idea sprang about with the notion that the Durkee Street parking lot would be eliminated in favor of the Prime project as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
While the Prime project, which is highly controversial, has been approved and will sustain some of its free public spaces, the developer is trapped in litigation with community members against the project, so there seems no immediate movement on when that will be built.
In the meantime, the city would do well to have as many public forums as possible when it comes to making changes to downtown traffic and parking patterns.
The public must be fully vested in these decisions, otherwise they won't work and that's not good government.
