The news Monday of Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility's pending closure is a blow to the region.
The facility, one of six state prisons slated for closure within 90 days by the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul, has been serving the state since 1989.
It features 74 inmates (about 25% capacity) and 107 staff housed at the former Republic Steel Fisher Hill mine property.
The shock camp utilizes a military boot camp approach to rehabilitating inmates, and has seen encouraging recidivism rates.
There had been talk of more prison closures in the state for months as Hochul had indicated that she had planned on fulfilling the wishes of her predecessor Andrew Cuomo by continuing to trim the number of prisons statewide.
The six announced for closure Monday joined three that were pegged for closure this past March, including the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex in Dannemora.
With the closure of the Annex, many in our region thought the North Country would be spared in this latest round of closures, but that is not the case.
The impetus behind the closures is lower numbers of inmates and some prisons only half full or less like Moriah Shock.
The state has reduced prison populations greatly in recent years, which has been a source of controversy.
Progressives want to eliminate a prison-state mentality with programs aimed at rehabilitation and treatment instead of jails, while conservatives are afraid we are releasing potentially dangerous criminals too easily.
Whether you agree with the state's approach toward incarceration or not, one has to recognize that prisons have been a big part of life in the North Country for decades, hosting facilities in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties.
Currently, we have Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Dannemora; Altona Correctional Facility, a medium security prison, and Bare Hill and Franklin Correctional Facilities, both medium security sites in Malone as well as Upstate Correctional Facility, a super maximum facility.
We used to have prisons in Lyon Mountain, Chateaugay and Gabriels as well as the Annex.
These prisons have bolstered local economies tremendously over the years as they have provided good-paying jobs with great benefits.
The work is tough and dangerous, but thousands of men and women in the North Country have jumped at the chance to work in a career in corrections over the years.
These officers all have bought homes, cars, boats, appliances and much much more, pumping valuable funds into the local economy.
The state is fond of saying that no jobs will be lost as officers will be free to relocate to another prison to continue their careers.
That is a misnomer for sure. While prison jobs may not actually be lost, those jobs at Moriah Shock will be, which means staff will most likely have to pack up and leave.
And working at Ogdensburg in St. Lawrence County a couple hours away won't be an option anymore as that facility joined Moriah Shock on Monday's list for closure.
When corrections officers leave a community, they take their income with them, and that most certainly will be felt. Not to mention the disruption of families and friends.
Prisons should not exist solely to boost an economy. They should be in operation to provide safety, and yes, rehabilitation when possible, but there is no denying their community impact, and the state must take that into consideration.
Closing prisons can be ultra political, but hopefully the state, along with the corrections officers union, will give the prison system a thorough examination to see exactly how much room is truly needed to safely house inmates, and keep staff working in safe conditions before making any further cuts to the system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.