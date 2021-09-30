It will be interesting to see how some of the latest measures taken in New York will affect its future. Hopefully it will be on the positive side, but that could be a reach.
For decades now, people have complained about the state's high taxes, burdensome regulations and ultra-liberal approach to many issues.
People have indeed voted with their feet as they say, and have left the Empire State at a rate that has affected the number of seats we have in Congress.
New York lost two seats in Congress after the 2010 census and now, we are poised to lose another seat based on the 2020 census.
New York actually gained more people in the past decade, but it didn't grow at a rate fast enough. We missed out on retaining our congressional delegation by just 89 people.
There are people that just don't want to live here anymore because of all the aforementioned costs, restrictions and policies.
To add to the negativity, most recently, we've seen the state enact new bail reform measures that have rankled many who feel that criminals are being treated way too softly.
We've seen the banning of plastic bags at grocery and convenience stores in a move to protect the environment. A lot of people have complained about that.
Soon we may have legal marijuana and decriminalized prostitution. How will that affect people's view of the state?
And of course perhaps the most triggering issue is the state budget. With an influx of funding from the federal government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget should be in better shape than in past years.
But prior to the pandemic, the budget was a mess, billions of dollars in deficit and many feared more tax hikes to pay for the out-of-control spending.
Will it be only a matter of time before we see another budget mess?
In non-pandemic times, these issues, and several others, have been enough to tarnish the thought of living here any longer for many people who have sought a more prosperous and less intrusive life elsewhere.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a whole new set of challenges for New Yorkers, and it is not over yet.
For the most part, the state has done well in slowing down the spread of the virus, but numbers still remain high as the delta variant continues to affect us.
New Gov. Katherine Hochul has taken over for the departed Andrew Cuomo and she has a lot to clean up.
This past week we saw her mandate for all healthcare workers to be vaccinated. The result was an increase in the number of healthcare workers getting the shot as was hoped for, but we also saw a significant amount of workers chose not to get vaccinated and lost their jobs.
In our region, 33 healthcare workers at the University of Vermont Healthcare Network, which covers hospitals in Plattsburgh, Malone and Elizabethtown, decided not to take the vaccine and wind up on the sidelines.
While it may not seem like a high number, it is when you consider that most healthcare outfits in our region are already dealing with a lack of staff.
How will this latest move affect resident's view of the state and their decisions as to whether they want to continue living in a state with such measures?
It is uncertain for now, but it seems that some people will continue to feel legislated to death and say, "that's enough."
But on the other hand, without such measures as a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, we may never get out of this pandemic.
It's not easy being a New Yorker these days, but all in all, we think most people would still prefer it to many other states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.