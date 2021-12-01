When the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced Nov. 8 that it would close its prison in Mineville by next March 10, we frankly feared a terrified community would protest by falling back on the usual: that it would devastate the community.
We were happy and proud to see that was not the case.
Yes, the state’s decision to close the Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility portends significant economic hardship for Mineville, the Town of Moriah and Essex County.
But, if anyone hopes to evoke sympathy enough to change the plan, emphasizing the community’s pending trouble is not the way to go about it.
Moriah and five other prisons are on the chopping block. And that is news that could make New York Staters deliriously happy. After all, spending money on prisons is one of the last things anyone not relying on one of them for sustenance wants to do. And the state budget spends $17 million a year on that one prison alone.
To downstaters who have never even seen a prison, that is an expense most delightedly retired.
To Mineville and Essex County, the prison has been shown to have at least an $8 million annual positive impact. That is most assuredly not an asset eagerly dispatched.
But remember, there are 19 million residents of New York State and only 37,500 of them live in Essex County. Arguing for mercy is not going to win the day. Arguing for an impact on the other 19 million is the only hope.
And that is exactly what happened this past weekend. Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava, state Sen. Dan Stec and Assemblyman Matt Simpson led a gathering of almost 130 local protesters in Port Henry to underscore the state’s need for Moriah Shock. Yes, plenty of people loudly moaned of the shadow of doom over the area, but the most hopeful noise was over the contributions the facility makes to the state.
“I know it’s a long shot,” the veteran local official Scozzafava admitted. “But we have a pretty good case. This facility stands on its own merits.”
That must be the recurring message if anyone hopes for that long shot to pay off.
Moriah Shock is only 25 percent full. That is not a number destined for success in this critical confrontation. Seventy-four inmates, with 107 employees, in a prison able to accommodate 300 prisoners does not present a very salable argument.
But what Moriah Shock does for its prison population might. A shock incarceration facility is designed for young inmates – 16 to 49 years old, typically. They are taught discipline, military-style, and educated – not just imprisoned – so that, upon their release, they are ready for productive contributions to society.
The North Country has seen prisons close before, many times. It’s not pleasant for anyone, even though Moriah’s employees have been offered jobs in other prisons if they’re willing to move.
If Moriah Shock is to be spared, it will be because state decision-makers are persuaded by the facility’s positives, not by the community’s negatives.
