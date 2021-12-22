One of the most effective tools we have to combat COVID-19 is still testing, and we don't have enough of it.
The state and federal government must step up their game and get the job done for all our sake.
When it comes to fighting COVID, the focus for the past year has been on getting people vaccinated. That still is a main goal, but testing is as important as ever.
We wouldn't know how to fight this virus if we didn't have the information that testing yields. It really is that simple.
Testing obviously allows us to identify those who have coronavirus so we can treat them, hospitalize them, and isolate them to prevent spread.
It also enables us to identify those who may have been exposed to someone who is positive, so they can be isolated and treated or hospitalized if need be.
Testing for COVID also allows public health officials to get a larger picture of what we are dealing with in certain areas. Testing will show us what towns, villages, counties, states, etc. are highly infected, and therefore tell us what resources are needed in those spots.
Unfortunately, testing kits seem hard to come by.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently said that 10 million more free tests will become available, with 5 million of them to arrive before the new year.
Of those, 2 million will go to school districts, 1 million to county emergency managers, 1.6 million to New York City and 400,000 to state vaccination sites.
Let's hope it is enough, but odds are, more will be needed, especially in rural areas like ours.
Local officials have done a great job of advocating for vaccines to be available in our region, which has helped us keep the spread down.
The mass vaccination clinic at Plattsburgh International Airport from January to July doled out more than 100,000 shots. We can't imagine how much worse off we would be without having had that clinic available.
Now, a clinic at Clinton Community College will be expanded, utilizing state workers to help, thanks to the efforts of local officials who lobbied for more vaccine help.
Despite the increase in vaccines, the region is still being plagued by alarmingly high numbers of new COVID cases. These cases are due largely to the delta variant, and the omicron variant is also likely to create more cases.
And because the case numbers are still rising, we need more testing, plain and simple.
Tests can be difficult to secure here, and we need more help from the state and federal government to not only provide testing kits, but the lab resources to turn the results around quickly.
What good is a COVID test if you don't get the results back for seven or eight days? You could infect dozens in the meantime.
Testing also leads to contact tracing, also a key weapon in fighting COVID. Contact tracing lets officials know who may have been infected and gives them an opportunity to ensure that they quarantine.
Contact tracing takes many people working many hours, and resources for that are scarce as well. We need the state and feds to help with that now.
Clearly, the battle against COVID is not over, and we may be approaching the most critical hour. No one wants another shutdown, and no one certainly wants to get sick and die.
The state and federal government needs to keep the fight against COVID among its highest priorities in the coming weeks and months, otherwise, we could have another year like we've had the past two years, and that would be just too heartbreaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.