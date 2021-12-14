A mask mandate issued by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul went into effect Monday and it is disheartening to see North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik denounce the measure.
Stefanik tweeted that the mask mandate was a "crushing blow" to New York businesses.
How misguided and sad for her to say that.
Measures such as this mask mandate are designed to do one thing: stop the spread of COVID-19. Why is that a bad thing?
As a society, we've had the tools and resources to stop this virus since pretty much the beginning, but we have failed largely because people are not willing to take the necessary steps.
Many people are fighting the measures to end COVID-19 because of mixed or just wrong messages from political leaders.
Early on in the pandemic in 2020, then-President Donald Trump tweeted about liberating Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota, sending the signal that mask and social distancing mandates were not necessary. And he himself rarely wore a mask.
It's no surprise that he got COVID, as did many others from at least one of his large public events — the Rose Garden ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett — where most people were maskless.
It's likely his defiance and early politicization of recommended public health measures helped fuel case numbers as the pandemic chugged on.
If the former president had called upon citizens to buckle down and do the right thing, the spread could have been stunted.
Then we got vaccines about a year ago, and those who did not want to be forced into taking the shot began debating them almost immediately.
They cried for their rights and liberty, and touted inane conspiracy theories, and the virus lingered.
All elected officials had to do was stand by the science and urge people to get vaccinated. But many, mostly Republicans, including Stefanik we have to say, largely stayed silent.
Now, we are at the point where case numbers continue to climb, fueled by the delta variant with omicron on the horizon, and the situation is as dire as ever.
Gov. Hochul's mask mandate is a logical attempt to help, and to chastise it without offering any solid ideas to deal with COVID goes against the very idea of stopping the virus.
Why would any political leader want to do that?
Can't they see that nearly 800,000 people have already died from this virus, and it is wreaking havoc on hospitals, schools and families across the nation and in our region?
The mask mandate is not a "crushing blow" to businesses as Stefanik called it. The governor isn't asking people to stay home and not visit places of business. She's just asking that they wear a simple mask.
Those who have been determined to do their part to help stop the spread have been wearing masks for close to two years now, so another month certainly won't hurt.
Many businesses say they do not mind the mandate as they would rather have healthy customers in the long run. Certainly, most would prefer to stay open.
People will still go to stores, bars, restaurants and other public places despite the mandate. They will just now do it in a safer manner.
How can that be crushing?
We need politicians to stop pandering to their base for personal gain, and do what is right to keep people safe.
After all, isn't the number one priority of elected officials the safety of the American people?
