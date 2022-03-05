Is there anything in this world that brings more distrust than politics and science?
We’re not sure. But what we do know is when the two blend together, things get even murkier.
We’ve seen that be the case for the past two years now as politicians have worked to protect others from and, at times, profit off the COVID-19 pandemic.
Science is tricky, with “facts” shifting constantly as scientists and researchers uncover new details about the world around us.
Just look at eggs. Google “are eggs good for you?” and you’ll find a flood of articles showing how nutritionists have gone back and forth and back again on whether eggs are wonderfully healthy sources of protein, or terribly unhealthy sources of cholesterol.
The answer? Probably somewhere in the middle, but people don’t want to hear that.
And we don’t blame them. The world is already complicated enough and it’s much better when things can be boiled down to “yes” or “no.”
As we’ve seen since the first wave of COVID-19 in spring 2020, COVID-19 and the safety measures around it don’t always like to give black and white facts like that.
Do you stand 6 feet apart or farther? Cloth masks or N-95s? Is it spread by touching surfaces?
Google three different research papers and you’ll probably find, again, that the answer boils down to: “Well, it depends.”
We definitely agree that such answers can be extremely frustrating.
Of course, politics is rarely about nuanced, meet-in-the-middle answers.
Politicians don’t campaign on: “I might lower your taxes, depending on X, Y and Z.”
No, they campaign on straight-forward, confident answers: “I will lower your taxes if you vote for me.”
So when it comes to COVID-19 and the risks around it, politicians have rarely taken a careful, thoughtful approach.
Case in point, we look at the politicians who, in the wake of this week’s news that mask mandates in New York schools were being lifted, pointed to the alleged horrible, irreparable harm that wearing masks was doing to schoolkids.
But the fact is that...we don’t really have solid facts yet on the dangers of masking on kids.
As researchers from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association have told national publications, we don’t know the true effects of masking on kids because all we have to go by is two years of real-life experience.
In that time, there have been no randomized trials — the gold standard for scientific studies — because in order to study the effects of masking or not masking, that would require segments of students to go unmasked for a period of time.
Obviously, it would not be ethical to potentially expose kids to becoming ill for the sake of an experiment.
No studies have also been subjected to peer review, another critical element in determining the validity of a study.
So, in other words, the data that we have on masking kids is limited.
Such a scenario can easily lend itself to people latching on to whatever limited hypothesis justifies their own personal feelings.
What we do know is that kids getting COVID-19 is bad, that kids spreading COVID and bringing it home to those who may be immunocompromised is also bad and that having to close schools and resort to virtual remote learning is bad.
And in the limited studies that we’ve seen from reputable sources such as National Geographic, many experts have come to believe that masks do not harm breathing, language or social development. Health experts also say they agree that being sick with COVID or not being in school is much more harmful than wearing a mask.
Of course, we understand the concerns from parents. Protecting children from harm is a parent’s No. 1 job, after all.
But, as we’ve said repeatedly in this newspaper, for the best information we suggest contacting your pediatrician or a local health department expert, not your local politician, for the most accurate up-to-date health information about masks in schools and all other COVID-19 safety measures.
But for everyone’s sake, let’s hope the spread of COVID does not rise in the wake of lifting the school mask mandate, and that mandatory school mask-wearing becomes a thing of the past.
