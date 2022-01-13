A year from now our region will play host to a major winter sporting event, and we can't wait.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is touting the official kick-off to the One-Year Out Celebration for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.
The winter edition of the 11-day cultural exchange and sporting event returns to the United States and Lake Placid Jan. 12 to 22, 2023, after a 50-year absence.
The region and Lake Placid area have been preparing since March of 2018 when the International University Sports Federation (FISU) formally announced that Lake Placid and the North Country region would host the 31st edition of the Winter World University Games.
The Games are the second-largest multi-sport winter event in the world, after the Winter Olympics, for collegiate-athletes between the ages of 17 and 25.
Next January's event is expected to draw as many as 1,600 athletes from 50 nations and 600 universities to compete in 12 sports and 86 events, with an equal number of women's and men's medals.
The Games will also attract thousands of winter sports enthusiasts and fans to Lake Placid and surrounding North Country communities, as these elite athletes vie for medals in alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle & freeski, men's and women's ice hockey, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating (long track).
Lake Placid is the perfect place to hold such a winter competition. Having hosted the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games, the village and region are well seasoned to host the world once again.
Most of the venues from the 1980 games still exist, and thanks to timely investments from the state through the Olympic Regional Development Authority, they are in great shape, which allows them to continue to attract major events regularly.
These events not only provide great sports entertainment, they bolster the coffers of so many businesses in the region, and cast a positive glow that sponsors love.
We are lucky in that regard as many former Olympic sites have become abandoned and left to rot in other nations at a great cost economically and from a standpoint of pride.
To celebrate just one-year out from the Games, Lake Placid 2023 has organized several events throughout the region.
They include:
• Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16, 2023 - Deck parties at Gore Mountain in North Creek and Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington. Between noon and 4 p.m. skiers, snowboarders and guests can enjoy music, contests and giveaways from each of the base lodge's deck. Adirondack Mac, the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games' official mascot, will also roam each of the resorts, pose for pictures and sign autographs.
• Monday, Jan. 17, 2023 - Moonlight curling under the full-moon on Lake Placid's Mirror Lake from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festivities also include live music, fire pits and hot chocolate.
• Friday, Jan. 21, 2023 - Adirondack Mac heads to Canton, where the SUNY Canton women's ice hockey team plays host to rival SUNY Potsdam. Mac will be on hand to greet fans and pose for pictures. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 22, 2023 - The FISU World University Games flag raising ceremony. This event, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Mid's Park in Lake Placid, officially signifies the North Country as the next Winter World University Games host.
"ORDA staff have been fully committed to making the World University Games a tremendous experience for both athletes and spectators, and we are anxious for the competitions to begin," Olympic Regional Development Authority President and CEO Mike Pratt said in a recent news release.
"We are well-prepared for our trails and rinks to host the world once again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.