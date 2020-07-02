You've heard this plenty of times before, but we will say it again: People, please wear a mask.
Heeding this advice may be more important now than ever before as we see cases of the coronavirus spiking in parts of the country.
They have even gone up a tick here in the North Country, which is also concerning.
In this region, we have done well in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases largely by wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and staying home.
Case numbers here have been so low that the North Country was among the regions to plunge into the first four phases of New York Forward, the state's re-opening plan.
In many instances over the past four months, North Country landscapes were mostly devoid of people, and those that were out were usually masked.
The discipline was working and we were rewarded by being able to open up sooner than other regions.
The practice seemed to be working nationwide, but some areas got antsy and started opening up too soon.
Georgia, Florida and Texas, among other states, have seen eye-opening increases in COVID-19 cases since they re-opened many facets of life.
People seemed to think that social distancing and wearing masks wasn't necessary anymore, and some gave in to the notion that being forced to wear a mask was unconstitutional and somehow a violation of their rights.
That seems ridiculous since the whole idea of wearing a mask is to protect others, which helps contain the spread and thus protects you in the process.
Masks prevent potentially contagious water droplets that escape your mouth when breathing, talking or singing from spreading to those nearby.
It is simply a matter of health, safety and common courtesy.
For the most part, North Country residents have been pretty good about wearing masks.
At many stores, customers can be seen complying with the guideline, and during a recent Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Plattsburgh, just about all participants were wearing masks.
But in recent weeks, it seems that some here have become a little lackadaisical in wearing masks.
At last week's Clinton County Health Department briefing, Public Health Director John Kanoza mentioned how people have "compliance fatigue" and are tired of having to abide by the safety precautions.
We understand that, as warm weather hits, it may be tempting to unmask. But that's not a good idea.
We've seen some youth sports that have started back up with kids not wearing masks and not exactly social distancing.
The need to continue practicing safe habits is stronger now than perhaps it was at the beginning of this pandemic.
The last thing we need is a second wave, which might wind up being worse than the first.
Our area hospitals, as fine as they are, might not be able to handle a large load of patients if a second wave crashes. That would be devastating.
We are not out of this yet, and now is not the time to get careless. So please, people, wear the mask and save lives.
