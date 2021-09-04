Reporters of a generation ago can remember the difficulties encountered in trying to keep the public informed on what their governments were doing. The main difficulty was that a lot was done in secret.
The New York State Legislature was aware of that, and, beginning in 1974, began passing laws to open governments to public scrutiny. The Freedom of Information act was passed; then, in 1977, it was repealed and replaced with an even greater elimination of means for politicians at all levels to keep the drapes closed on their deliberations and actions.
After all, government works for the people, not the other way around. Mayors, legislators, senators, governors and everyone elected or hired to conduct the public's business serve the interests of their citizenry.
Thanks to New York's Committee on Open Government, those citizens have been given virtually unfettered access to all aspects of matters that affect their lives for almost 50 years now.
Until COVID-19 hit.
Since then, governments have shifted their operations to a less open process, and with good reason. The safety of everyone must come first, even before enforcement of open-meeting protocols.
So in-person meetings have given way to “virtual meetings,” whereby citizens who care enough can watch – and possibly even participate in -- meetings conducted and broadcast electronically.
Now, that practice is being rethought, as the law allowing the temporary suspension of certain dictates of the Open Meetings Law is expiring.
New Gov. Kathy Hochul and others believe that, for safety's sake, in-person public meetings should continue to be retired.
We think not.
If New Yorkers have learned anything during the past year and a half of the pandemic, it is how to protect themselves and others at public gatherings, when needed.
The New York Yankees, Buffalo Bills and New York Knicks can welcome thousands of fans into their games but the Plattsburgh Common Council is endangering half a dozen attendees at a meeting?
Evidence of vaccinations can easily be certified. Masks can be required. Safe seating can be provided without inconvenience.
Hochul, herself, recently attended the Travers Stakes race at Saratoga and several other crowded sporting events.
She apparently toyed with the idea of barring reporters from in-person press briefings but is reported to have decided against it. That was a wise choice, as such briefings serve the interests of the people who count – the citizens – and pose no threat when conducted properly.
We certainly welcome Hochul as our new governor and offer support and hold high hopes for state government placing the interests of her constituents at the very top of her priorities.
Government at every level must think first of how to answer the needs of the people they were created to serve. Providing those people all the information they need to be satisfied with the service they're paying for, as well as giving them a chance to participate, is a function that cannot be compromised.
Keep us safe, but keep us informed.
