James George Bailey conjures James Stewart's character in the iconic 1946 movie “It's a Wonderful Life” more than the Plattsburgh resident known to so many as simply Jim Bailey.
Jim Bailey died June 3 at University of Vermont Health Network CVPH at the age of 84.
A man with enormous talents and one intimidating disability, he seemed to most who knew him vunerable to neither that handicap nor even age.
He was an extremely bright man, an Elizabethtown native who won acceptance at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, one of the nation's most difficult colleges to qualify for.
He transferred to SUNY Albany, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics and became a teacher for 12 years at Beekmantown Central. People who knew him could envision him as a model of the teaching profession – patient, knowledgeable, communicative and imaginative.
He went on to win an award for an additional master's, in teaching, at Cornell.
He also taught math at SUNY Plattsburgh.
But his disability – severe deafness – was a deterrent to teaching that even he couldn't overcome, forcing him to leave the profession.
Imagine having Jim Bailey's level of intelligence, his motivation and his natural affinity for helping people and being compromised with that kind of burden. In fact, in addition to his own hardship, just think of all the potential students who would have benefited so greatly from association with him but were deprived of it.
What does one do when a sparkling career is snatched from him?
Jim Bailey turned to an entirely different field and became director of the Adirondack Center Museum in Elizabethtown. He then worked for the Clinton County Real Property Office but took on the volunteer role he became most famous for: City of Plattsburgh historian.
In that capacity, he scoured sources to field inquiries, write articles and lead tours of local legendary sites, including up and down the steps of Macdonough Monument.
He had a knack for breathing as much life into history as into mathematical complexities. His tireless research provided the Press-Republican and others with fascinating detail on unending matters each time he was asked.
Jim met his wife, Anne, while she was teaching school in E'town and he at Beekmantown.
As a later feature article in the Press-Republican noted, a student of hers talked frequently about his Uncle Jim, who loved the outdoors and had other potentially endearing qualities.
“Who is this guy that likes mountain climbing?” she remembered pondering. “He likes skiing. He likes the outdoors. Then, our paths crossed.”
Nature, it turns out, owes as much to Jim and Anne Bailey as all the other facets of their industrious interests. He was a 46er, having climbed to all Adirondack peaks, and volunteered in numerous environmental organizations.
His abilities and determination to conquer the unconquerable were always enviable, until Parkinson's disease finally erected the final barrier.
But even that dreadful happenstance can't becloud the incredible achievements of Jim Bailey. He not only leaves a long-lasting trail of improvements and protections to the North Country in so many areas, but was also among the nicest of men.
