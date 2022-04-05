Making an Olympic team is a rare accomplishment so it should be celebrated in full.
Such a celebration honored North Country Olympian Hunter Church this past Saturday at Saranac High School and it was a great sight.
Church is a 2015 graduate of Saranac who competed in the Beijing Olympics this past February in the two-man and four-man bobsled events.
The Cadyville native finished 13th in the two-man 10th in the four-man, his specialty.
While Church did not medal, there is still plenty to celebrate.
As a young boy, he was introduced to the sport of bobsledding in nearby Lake Placid by his family, and he has forged ahead a notable career since.
Church has gone on to have international success, winning two bronze medals in events in Europe, and has impressed those in his sport with his hard-work, determination and love of competition.
At 25, there is no doubt that Church still has a fine career ahead of him and the potential for many more great things to be achieved should he continue to pursue bobsledding.
A modest, polite young man, Church is a great role model for youngsters, and he always has time for kids.
One of those times was last Saturday.
To honor Church, an event was organized largely by Saranac educator Jackie Carter to say well done to Church.
About 40 or so people showed up to see Church and give him a well-deserved pat on the back. The event featured music, a t-shirt cannon and a slideshow of Church’s time in China for attendees to watch.
Church was also presented with two awards, one from Clinton County Legislator Patty Waldron (D-Area 6) and one from State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones’ (D-Chateaugay Lake), to commend him for his efforts representing the North Country in the Olympics.
“What we’re looking to do is just have a moment where we honor the accomplishment of a kid from Cadyville who actually went to the Olympics,” Carter said.
“Every single human being has a dream, and we got to watch him live his. That moment when the thing you worked your entire life for happens — we just wanted to recognize that.”
Church was touched by the celebration.
“Today was unbelievable. It's just another example to me that, sometimes, the result isn't always what matters,” he said.
“It's the impact that you leave on the community. And to be able to have an event like this, to see what type of an impact I left, that means quite a bit.”
Church offers children who look up to him a positive message that if they believe in themselves, they can achieve great things.
“I never expected to have this kind of reach with the kids, but that's my goal as well — to inspire kids, not just from this area, but from all over. You can be anything you want, be able to pursue any goal you want, be able to achieve it hopefully through hard work and determination,” he said.
Hunter Church, we are glad you are our Olympian and such a great role model and we congratulate you and wish you all the best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.