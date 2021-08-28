North Country Honor Flight is back in business today and we couldn't be happier.
The flights taking veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials in their honor were grounded last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are back on track now.
Today's flights, which features two aircraft instead of the normal single unit, will be the first trips since October of 2019.
Of all the cancelations and postponements that COVID has caused the past year and a half, canceling Honor Flight was one of the hardest to swallow.
Honor Flight was organized nationally in 2005 as a way of honoring World War II veterans and giving them a chance to see their new memorial that opened in Washington in 2004.
The tribute was a long time coming for the veterans from the Greatest Generation who, in the 1940s, fought and won the greatest conflict the globe has ever seen.
At the end of the war, most troops mustered out sporadically, leaving their units and arriving home individually. There were no parades, no speeches, no parties.
Honor Flight was a way of paying them back, and it has done so in spades as each trip gives veterans a most deserved celebration of their service both in Washington and back home.
The flights include dignified send-off ceremonies honoring each veteran, a first-class bus ride to the airport, nice meals, a comfortable ride with knowledgeable guides to show them the sights of Washington, and plenty of time to absorb the many emotions generated from viewing their dedicated memorials.
The crew is greeted with large boisterous crowds on their return flights home, capping off an exhilarating day for these deserving veterans.
Over the years, Honor Flights have expanded from just taking World War II vets to include Korean War, Viet Nam and Cold War veterans.
Since 2005, Honor Flight nationally has flown 245,178 veterans to Washington.
Locally, since its inception in 2013, North Country Honor Flight has taken 465 veterans on 31 flights.
With veterans from all these conflicts now aging and some sickly, time is crucial to get them all on a trip. The year-and-a-half delay was difficult for organizers, and sadly, some veterans waiting to take a flight did not live long enough.
Our hearts and prayers and many thanks for their service go out to their families and friends.
To speed things up, North Country Honor Flight is offering double flights today and again on Sept. 18, which is greatly appreciated by many.
Thanks to hearty donations from the general public during the pandemic, North Country Honor Flight's finances are stable enough to take these flights.
We encourage people to continue to be generous and donate to the organization to ensure more flights in the future.
A special shout out to North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan, Director of Operations Janet Duprey and Airline Coordinator and Plattsburgh International Airport Manager Chris Kreig, and all the other organization officers and volunteers who work tirelessly to make these flights happen.
Organizing flights this year has required extra effort in making sure that all COVID-19 protocols are followed for the veterans and their travel guardians.
These veterans helped save our world, so it is nice to provide, what will be for many of them, a trip of a lifetime.
