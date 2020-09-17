Two weeks ago when North Country schools could not make a definitive decision about high school sports, we suggested they just call the fall season off in the interests of safety as the coronavirus continues to make life difficult for all.
Now, it seems that there is an opportunity for high school sports to happen, and we are happy to see that development.
But much has to be done in order to get the games off the ground.
The landscape is difficult to navigate in the best of times, and trying to organize a region of high school sports during a pandemic is naturally quite a challenge.
High school sports in the region are basically governed by Section VII of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
Section VII stretches from the Canadian border in Clinton County, south to cover all of Essex County, and as far as parts of Hamilton County. Nearly 30 schools are in the section.
The schools participate in various athletic conferences, namely the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference in the northern area of the section, and the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference in the south.
For some sports, different conferences are made up such as the Northern Soccer League for boys and girls soccer. Such variations allow for similar-sized schools within reasonable traveling distance to compete in a league setting.
School sports are administered mostly by school athletic directors, and of course, school district superintendents have final say.
With all the section's member schools, trying to herd them all together to make one plan for sports during the COVID-19 pandemic is not easy.
While the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area are relatively low, there are some pockets that warrant concern.
Most notably, the more than 100 cases that stemmed from an outbreak at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Elizabethtown in the heart of Essex County.
Such exposure puts high school sports in that area at a higher risk.
As a result, school leaders are holding wide-ranging views on sports. Our guess, based on a myriad of conversations with decision makers, is that about one third want regular sports, one third want some kind of hybrid season and about one third want nothing to do with sports.
Some districts also have imposed delayed dates for when they will allow sports to take place, some of them not occurring until early October.
All these aspects makes it even hard to figure out a plan.
One thing is for sure, the school district leaders, as well as Section VII leaders, need to communicate clearly and often in order to come up with something that works for everyone.
Without football, volleyball and cheerleading to consider anymore (moved to the spring), coming up with plans to hold soccer, cross country, gymnastics and swimming certainly seems a bit more doable.
School leaders, athletes and parents must also resign themselves to the probability that this fall's sports season will not look like a traditional Section VII season.
There may be different leagues, or cohorts, of teams playing a downsized regional schedule. Games may also wind up being played on weekends only.
There may not even be championships in each sport.
Whatever the final scenario is, people need to be flexible, understanding and willing to be happy that area kids might have a chance to play at least some games, spend time with teammates, work toward common goals and gain the life lessons that sports provides.
And for seniors, hopefully there will be a chance to one last time perhaps, proudly wear your school colors and call yourselves high school student-athletes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.