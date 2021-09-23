We are just about halfway through the fall high school sports season and thankfully, there have been no major problems due to COVID-19.
While Friday's game between Peru and Plattsburgh High has been canceled, thankfully the disruption of sports has been far from what we often saw last year.
Let's hope it stays that way, but it will be a challenge no doubt.
The return of fall sports in its traditional season is a welcome change from last year's COVID-19 truncated schedule.
Sports did not start until the end of September last year as the region still was trying to figure out how to best deal with the pandemic.
Conferences were altered, schedules shortened and playoffs all but eliminated. The schedule actually extended all the way to right before Thanksgiving, which is highly unusual for fall sports around here.
Fortunately, the weather cooperated and games were able to be played in relative comfort instead of freezing sleet and snow.
The big differences also last year were players had to wear masks, and fans largely could not attend. Only two spectators per player were allowed and administrators and coaches had to navigate the painstaking process of figuring out who could be there and who could not.
That made it especially hard for senior nights.
Also last fall, there was no football and no girls volleyball as they were deemed more risky than soccer, cross country, swimming and gymnastics.
But the sports landscape in the fall of 2021 has benefited greatly from the arrival of vaccines in late 2020 and early 2021.
Vaccines have allowed sports to resume in the way that we always knew them. Pre-season practices started in late August like they normally do, conferences were all put back together and volleyball and football players were once again hearing the cheers of many as attendance has not been restricted.
With the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs coming into view, the challenge will be for schools to make sure they can finish the season without any lost contests.
While there have been numerous cases of students having to be quarantined due to COVID-19 exposures since school started a few weeks ago, it hasn't resulted in a swath of canceled contests.
Hopefully most students over the age of 12 have been vaccinated, which would cover most of the high school athletes, and that makes a big difference.
Those who are vaccinated who are exposed to COVID, don't have to sit out for long stretches of time as they did last year prior to vaccines being available.
Not to mention, more importantly, being vaccinated also means that if you do get COVID, you probably won't be hospitalized or die.
The return to sports have been a blessing for all of us as it not only gives our kids something healthy and positive to experience, but it also gives the rest of us a chance to go out and enjoy ourselves in a community setting for a few hours.
Hopefully, the rest of the fall season will go off without any problems, and the success will carry on to the winter and spring seasons.
