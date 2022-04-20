We are getting to the time of year where we can all look forward to enjoying outdoor events once again.
Although yesterday's snowfall may have us rethinking that a bit.
We are fortunate to live in an area that features the splendor of all four seasons year after year.
We experience bright springs with blooming flowers, comfortable summers with the occasional heat wave, magnificent falls with an array of bright sparkling colors, and full-throated winters that are challenging and exhilarating.
Nature can be a pain once in awhile, but the Adirondacks and the Champlain Valley are usually the envy of the rest of the nation who doesn't get to experience nature like we do.
Soon we will have a wide variety of outdoor events to attend throughout the area. We've already seen some of them in the form of outdoor artist vending shows, pancake breakfast tours of maple producers, some road races and we were thrilled to see the return of the annual Easter Egg Hunt on the lawn of CVPH Medical Center last weekend.
The egg hunt had been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was heartwarming to see so many little kids and their families enjoy the "Fastest Two Minutes in Plattsburgh," despite rainy weather.
People were just glad to be able to go outside with others and enjoy a community event again and a little rain wasn't stopping them.
Soon we will have farmers markets, outdoor music, car shows, more artist shows, fishing tournaments and more sports to choose from when looking for an outdoor event to enjoy.
We also have the opening of area beaches and campgrounds to look forward to, and later in the summer, the county fairs, Fourth of July parades, the Mayor's Cup and the Battle of Plattsburgh celebration.
There is always the opportunity to go for a hike in the Adirondacks where there are trails of all levels, and views that are truly awesome.
We also are lucky to have Lake Champlain and many other lakes and ponds to take a dip in or enjoy a boat ride.
Getting outside has probably never been more of a goal for all of us after two years of dealing with COVID-19. Being holed up and avoiding large events has gotten very old and we all need a break.
Outdoor events are safer to attend, which brings more peace of mind when contemplating COVID.
Once we get past this latest snowfall, we are sure to see brighter skies and warmer weather and we can get out and not only recreate, but tend to our gardens, lawns and other outdoor projects we've been anxiously waiting for.
It is nice to know that we certainly do live in a chamber of commerce region where the land, the sea, the views and the weather sells itself.
Compared to other places in the nation and world, we've got it made so here's to enjoying the outdoors and all she brings to our lives each and every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.