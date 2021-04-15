About 20 years ago, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer came to Plattsburgh to visit one of the area's factories and tout a new program that would help manufacturing in the region.
At the end of his tour, Schumer, like most visiting politicians, spent a few moments talking with local reporters in an impromptu news conference.
But what made this gaggle memorable was the fact that Schumer spent the first 10 minutes or so of the gathering lauding the efforts and accomplishments of North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, who had orchestrated the visit.
Schumer talked about how dynamic Douglas was, not only at the local and state level, but nationally. He said Douglas was unlike any other chamber head that he had met, and was a force to be taken seriously as well as an ally in helping improve life in the North Country.
"I think he's just terrific," Schumer said.
The senator's recognition of Douglas' prowess in leading the chamber and the region — now for nearly three decades — was spot on.
Douglas has been involved in just about every major issue the North Country has faced, working with government and political leaders to get things done.
Beginning with his membership on the fledgling Plattsburgh Area Redevelopment Corporation Board of Directors in the mid-1990s, Douglas has become a key player in local development.
He has been instrumental in building the successful transportation corridor that features major players such as Bombardier/Alstom, Nova Bus and Norsk Titanium.
He also has helped brand and market Plattsburgh International Airport as a first-class niche airport, serving the greater Montreal area as well as our own region since 2007.
And there are probably few in the nation who can equal the work he has done in forging a positive relationship with our neighbors to the north in Canada.
We are not the only ones who have recognized Douglas' talents.
CITY & STATE Magazine has recognized him as a member of its 2021 "POWER 100" for upstate New York, placing him at No. 58.
"The list, which is a mixture of elected officials, business executives, educators, advocates and others, attempts to highlight the most 'influential power players in New York's political arena.' He was the only North Country (non-politician) person on the inaugural list," a release said.
"The recognition is seen as confirming the role of the North Country Chamber of Commerce as a key voice for the region in Albany and Washington."
The magazine said Douglas, "who recently unveiled a rebrand and website, has his eye on reopening the Canadian border to help restaurants and tourism-related businesses that suffered in the pandemic."
"Garry Douglas prefers a phased reopening as the Canadian vaccination effort speeds up. Douglas can at least celebrate the expansion of HVAC, toilet paper and medical supply manufacturers in the area that have had success in the past year."
High and worthy praise for Douglas indeed.
We thank Garry Douglas for all his efforts, and our hopes are that he will continue his valued work on behalf of the North Country well into the future.
Onward and Upward!
