As we near the Fourth of July, many of us are starting to ease up on COVID-19 restrictions and beginning to live life like we did prior to the pandemic in early 2020.
The case numbers are down and vaccines seem to be doing the trick, but we must guard against moving too quickly.
Not everyone who is eligible has been vaccinated, and the virus is still at large in many communities.
The emergence of several variants of COVID-19 has caused great worry among health officials. The delta variant chief among them.
The delta variant was initially identified in December in India. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was first detected in the U.S. in March.
On June 15, it was classified as a variant of concern “because it spreads from person to person more easily than other variants and may cause more severe diseases,” the CDC’s website says.
From what we know, the vaccines seem to be effective against these variants, but we also know that the longer coronavirus is around, the more opportunities there are for further variants to develop.
And who knows how deadly they may be, and if the vaccines will be effective against them.
We need to reach herd immunity, true herd immunity, in order to squelch this deadly pandemic.
That can only be done by practicing what we have for more than a year now. Get vaccinated, wear masks, social distance, avoid large crowds and wash hands.
Yes, the mask mandate has been lifted in most areas for those who are vaccinated, but ask yourself when headed to a crowded store or venue: Do I feel safe?
If you are the slightest bit unsure, it won’t hurt to don a mask for a short period.
When it is extremely hot as it has been recently, the tendency is to stay indoors where there is air conditioning. That’s fine, but that could also mean being near more people.
Choose your movements wisely.
As local health officials recently stated, we are not out of the woods yet. There are still sporadic cases of COVID-19 in our region, and sadly, there was one more death reported this week, albeit from February that was just classified upon lab results.
Hopefully graduation season, which we are now in the midst of, will not turn out to be a super spreader event like we saw during the holiday season last year.
That being said, with case numbers hovering below five active cases a day, sometimes with no new cases reported for stretches at a time, the Press-Republican is retiring our daily case counter banner on the top of the front page.
If conditions should change and case numbers rise again, we will consider bringing it back as needed.
So please North Country, stay safe for a few more weeks and/or months as we work to fully eradicate COVID-19.
