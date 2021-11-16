Congratulations to the AuSable Valley girls soccer team on winning the state championship this past weekend in Cortland.
The Patriots claimed the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C title by defeating Carle Place of Long Island in a tough 1-0 championship match.
Kamryn Bezio's late goal with just 1:30 left in regulation lifted the Patriots to the victory.
The goal and title ended a remarkable season for the Patriots in grand fashion.
The AuSable Valley girls won the Section VII Class C title by defeating Lake Placid 5-1 in the semifinal, and Northern Adirondack 7-0 in the final on Oct. 27.
They advanced in the state playoffs by beating Madrid-Waddington 8-1 in the sub-regional final on Nov. 2 before defeating Schoharie of Section II 2-1 in Mechanicville on Nov. 6 to make the Final Four.
In Cortland, the Patriots moved into the championship match with a solid 2-0 win over Notre Dame of Section IV.
They received outstanding play from the top of the roster to the bottom throughout the playoffs, and never folded under pressure.
It was a state title well earned and deserved.
The Patriots finished the season with a stellar 16-4-1 record. During the regular season, they played in the tough Northern Soccer League in the Champlain Valley.
Their league provided plenty of opportunities to play against larger Class B schools, which no doubt helped them prepare for the post season.
Under the direction of Coach Lindsey Douglas, the Patriots gelled perfectly in the postseason, putting all their skills and hard work to the task.
Those familiar with sports know that once you get to the title game, anything can happen, but after winning the state semifinal on Saturday, it seemed that nothing was going to stop the Patriots.
The final was a closely played game that appeared to be headed to overtime before Bezio netted the winner. AuSable's heavy pressure led to the goal.
After knocking a few passes together, Bezio got a nice short feed from Kate Knapp and sent a curling shot just past the outstretched hand of the goalkeeper just inside the left post.
It was a classic goal-scorers goal, with Bezio making the most of her opportunity by catching the keeper off guard and putting the ball on frame.
For the final 1:30, the Patriots hung on, determined not the let Carle Place anywhere near their net, and goalkeeper Jasmyne Allen kept the door shut.
Winning the title set off jubilation for players, coaches and family and fans as the title represented not only great joy, but relief.
Relief to have finished another season with the trials of playing a sport during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, quite simply, has made it hard for any team to compete, yet these young athletes and their coaches did everything they could to make the season a reality and their rewards are just.
AuSable's championship is also a solid credit to North Country soccer, which continues to improve year after year. In addition to the Patriots success, the Saranac Chiefs girls team and the Beekmantown boys both made it to the Final Four in Class B, and the Chazy boys made it to the Final Four in Class D, their 12th such showing in program history.
Having four local teams make the Final Four is unprecedented and a great sign for the future of local soccer.
The Patriots can, and should relish their moment in the spotlight and enjoy every second of being state champs. Chances like this don't come around very often so be proud and enjoy, and we can't wait for next season.
