It is pretty obvious by last Sunday's turnout at a City of Plattsburgh sponsored bicycle ride that improving city bike travel is a top priority of residents.
About 80 people showed up to the city's community bike ride that featured a two-mile ride from Melissa L. Penfield Park to Peter S. Blumette Park.
The idea was to get feedback from residents about how city cycling can be improved within the 5.5 square miles of the city proper.
There was a wide range of riders of all different ages and abilities that attended the community ride. Also in attendance were members of the Saranac River Trail Group, Adirondack Cycling Club, Women on Wheels Club and owners of Maui North Ski and Bicycle.
Feedback will be compiled in a "Bike Friendly Plattsburgh" report, which describes a three-phase approach aimed at making the Lake City a more bikeable one.
Participants were asked to complete a survey, which is accessible on the Plattsburgh City website, and highlight the roads and areas they bike most on a large map of the Lake City.
The Community Development Office will review collected feedback and make plan updates.
As we as a society continue to look for ways to live better in an ever-changing environmental and economic climate, improving bike travel should be a top priority for all governments, and the city deserves credit for its efforts.
People use bikes to commute to work or school, for exercise, to save on gas costs and to enjoy nature. The numbers of bicycles on local roads seems to increase continually.
With that in mind, it makes sense to prepare plans that will safely accommodate bikers as well as motorists and pedestrians.
Getting the public involved is a great step in developing sound plans.
The city has had some success in this area before. In 2014 a group of residents from the North Margaret Street area approached the Common Council with plans to alter the four-lane road to incorporate safe bike lanes.
Bikers in that area, which leads to the City Beach and points north of the city, were fed up with vehicles speeding dangerously close to them while trying to share the road.
The plans also served as an opportunity to provide enhanced lifestyles by encouraging more biking.
With the aid of then-City Engineer Kevin Farrington, plans materialized into a new road design that serves bikers much better than it did before.
It was a classic example of how government can do good when it works with its constituents.
Hopefully this latest attempt by the city to improve biking will have the same outcome. It looks to be off to a good start.
The mayor and Community Development Office will host another community feedback session on Thursday, July 22 at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.