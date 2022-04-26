It will be interesting to see how the City of Plattsburgh's proposal to charge city and Town of Plattsburgh residents for parking at the City Beach will play out.
Our guess is the public is not going to like it.
As part of an agreement concerning the former Falcon Seaboard co-generation plant, city and town residents have been able to go to the beach for free the past 30 years.
All they had to do was pick up a pass at either City Hall or the town hall.
City Mayor Chris Rosenquest thinks it might be time to revisit the free beach policy as a way to generate some revenue for operating the beach.
A plan for charging beach visitors was recently laid out at a Common Council meeting.
Paid parking at the beach lot would involve a $2.50 hourly rate, $18 daily rate and $30 season pass for the beach. Enforcement would be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the beach season.
Parking in the nearby Dog Park and Crete Center lots, along with walk-in and biker access to the beach, would remain free, which means city and town residents can still go to the beach for free, but you will have to walk a bit.
Not exactly handy when you are carrying chairs, a cooler, blankets, et cetera.
Beach rates last year were $11 per day for American vehicles not belonging to city or town residents, as well as a $110 seasonal pass.
Historically, most of those paying visitors have been from Quebec.
The city would replace the entry booth at the beach with several kiosks scattered throughout the parking area. This is part of the city's plan to implement paid parking throughout downtown as well.
Beach rates are higher than those put forward for the downtown lots because they are intended to pay for the facility’s annual operating costs and there is a shorter window for collecting revenue as the beach is typically open from Memorial to Labor days.
Rosenquest told the Press-Republican internal “back and forth” on the recommended beach fees is ongoing. Naturally we hope the public has plenty of opportunity to weigh in on the plan.
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman raises a fair point regarding the paid parking plan when he says he is concerned that beach dwellers will just go next door to the state beach at Cumberland Bay State Park.
Parking is only about $7 per day there and it is the same shoreline with the same views.
The City Beach, or just about any of the city's recreation ventures, have ever made money or even generated enough to break even. That's not a knock, just a fact that such services are costly and do not present themselves with opportunities to make money.
Recreation is a service that a municipality has to decide whether they want to provide it, and how much they are willing to pay for it. Such decisions are driven by taxpayers wishes.
That is why it is imperative that this paid parking at the City Beach idea gets full vetting from not only city councilors, but the public as well, hopefully before the fast-approaching opening of beach season at the end of May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.