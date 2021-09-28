The Press-Republican celebrated women in business this past weekend, and was happy to showcase so many amazing success stories in our local workforce.
Women have been emerging as leaders in business for decades now, and it is only fitting since they make up half of our population.
It wasn't always that way, as we saw distinct roles laid out by society in the post-World War era.
Men working and women staying home and cooking and cleaning and taking care of the kids was the way that life was portrayed in the movies, televisions shows and the rest of pop culture.
It was portrayed that way because largely it was that way in many parts of the country in the 1950s and '60s.
But as we know, that white-washed version of society did not last and women entered the workforce by the millions in the 1970s, '80s and beyond.
And, as we also knew, they were just as capable as their male counterparts.
Not only have they supplied much-needed labor, they have proven to be strong leaders and many have moved up the ranks into high management positions.
Women bring much to the boardroom table, offering all the positives of diversity and delivering different ideas and a different way of thinking than a boardroom of just men might produce.
Women are also leading consumers so they know what customers want and how they think.
But, of course, women in a number of fields have faced well-documented hardships and discrimination exclusive to their gender.
The question of choosing career over family, for example, has been said to hang over the heads of young women starting down their career paths.
But, in speaking with local women entrepreneurs and business leaders, the mood is not one of despair but of determination.
Deb Cleary, CEO of ETS Staffing Agency, spoke about the importance of women speaking up and making themselves heard in the workplace.
It was that mindset that carried through in profiles of other local businesswomen.
So, yes, there are still barriers to clear in society for women to enjoy the fair working environment that men have.
But what should not be lost in that conversation is the determination and success that women are already earning for themselves in the North Country right now.
We're glad to share those success stories and look forward to more to come.
