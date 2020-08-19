Recently the Press-Republican got a letter to the editor questioning our capitalization of the word “Black” when used in the context of race and culture. The writer wondered if we thought Black people were superior to white people, since we haven’t started capitalizing white.
The truth is, many organizations and media enterprises have started capitalizing Black as a description of African Americans: The Associated Press, Columbia Journalism Review, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, NBC News and Chicago Tribune, among others.
Doing so makes our references to Black people, culture and institutions consistent with our descriptions of Asian and Latino people and cultures, as well as other racial and ethnic groups.
Protests following the death of George Floyd led to national discussions of policing and Confederate symbols, and prompted many news outlets to examine their practices and assumptions.
The Associated Press, whose Stylebook is widely influential in the industry, made Black uppercase on July 19. This helped to guide our thinking.
Consistency with Associated Press stories we run in the Press-Republican was another consideration, since the whole point of a standard style is to avoid confusion among readers as they jump from a local story to a state or national one.
Some media outlets — such as CNN, Fox News and The San Diego Union-Tribune — now uppercase “white” as well.
The vast number of news sources, including The Associated Press, do not do this. The Press-Republican has chosen not to do this either, since the term “white” is used far more generically to describe people from a more varied group of backgrounds.
People described as white don’t necessarily originate on a single continent. A white person could be from Europe, Asia, North, Central, or South America, Australia or parts of Africa.
We also hope to avoid conveying legitimacy to the beliefs of white supremacists, who make a point of capitalizing “white” as part of their propaganda.
So, we will capitalize Black as it refers to race and culture, referring to an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as African American.
We’ve given a lot of thought to this, and we hope that our readers will appreciate what we’re trying to do. If our readers have concerns or objections, we’ll consider those, too, as we’ve always done.
