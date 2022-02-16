The contract between owners of Major League Baseball teams and the players has expired, and, without a new one, the sport will not proceed. At this point, there is no reason to be optimistic that a solution will be agreed upon anytime soon.
For the first six decades of the 20th Century, the owners of teams had their way. They paid the players not especially well. By the 1950s, fewer than half a dozen players made as much as $100,000.
On the other hand, owners’ profits weren’t anywhere near what they were soon to become, with the coming infusion of big television money.
These days, baseball players are typically millionaires and the owners billionaires. To most fans, that fact should preclude strife serious enough to ensure that games go on uninterrupted.
But it does not.
Significant points of disagreement persist.
The issues, essentially, involve owners wanting to retain what have been their enormous profits over the course of the last contract, signed in 2017 but expired this past Dec. 2. The players want more protections of their own revenue and more opportunities for second-level and younger players to thrive.
In the 1960s, players felt strongly that they were being taken advantage of by very prosperous owners. The players formed a union and hired a resourceful labor expert named Marvin Miller to try to gain them a more level footing.
Since then, labor confrontations have become an expected part of baseball – and other sports.
Owners have locked out players three times before this one, in 1973, 1976 and 1990. Players have gone on strike five times, the longest in 1994, ending the season in August through the following spring.
That last one was especially bad news around here because the closest this area ever had to a hometown team, the Montreal Expos, appeared to many to be the best in baseball and arguable favorites to win their first and only World Series.
But there was no World Series that year because of the work stoppage, and the Expos never attained that stature again. The team eventually moved to Washington DC to become the Washington Nationals.
As for this year, negotiations that could get the 2022 season underway have stalled. In fact, no talks at all have been held since December.
While a lot of reliable inside information has not been made public, indications are that both sides are intransigent and the season is in real peril.
This, of course, is bad news for the players, bad news for the owners and, most important of all, depressing news for the fans, without whom neither the owners nor the players can flourish.
While fans provide the money for those owners and players to enjoy their lavish lifestyles, fans also have the capacity to find alternative ways to direct their attention.
For owners and players used to their opulence, we recommend getting back to the table and resurrecting the idea of compromise before the sources of that opulence wander off in other directions.
